Walleye Trading Maintains Stake in Take (TTWO); Travelers Companies (TRV) Shareholder Schwab Charles Investment Management Has Raised Holding by $8.42 Million as Shares Rose

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc bought 61,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% . The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.61M, up from 1.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $150.16. About 969,367 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 11.84% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.84% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/04/2018 – Travelers Raises Dividend to 77c; 06/03/2018 Travelers Partners with Cedars-Sinai, Samsung Electronics America, Bayer and appliedVR to Test Digital Tools in Treatment of; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Rev $7.29B; 09/05/2018 – Unisys: Contract to Help Agency Assess Potential Threats From Travelers and Cargo Crossing Into U.S; 21/05/2018 – TCS World Travel Poised to Meet the Needs of Affluent Travelers; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Book Value Per Shr $85.03; 19/04/2018 – JUCY RV Rentals Welcomes Travelers to the Pacific Northwest with New Branch Near Vancouver; 24/04/2018 – Travelers profit rises 8.4 pct on higher premiums; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 28/03/2018 – Royole Moon 3D Mobile Theater Gives Spring Breakers and Travelers Immersive Excitement, Thrills, and Fun

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 64.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 29,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 17,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $132.74. About 1.10 million shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 29/03/2018 – Lindsay Lohan loses ‘Grand Theft Auto’ appeal; 29/05/2018 – Take-Two Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. Reports Strong Results for Fiscal Year 2018; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Rev $345M-$395M; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY Rev $2.5B-$2.6B

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc, which manages about $156.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 358,425 shares to 665,109 shares, valued at $13.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Eagle Outfitters In (NYSE:AEO) by 137,142 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Toll Brothers Inc (NYSE:TOL).

More notable recent The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Jones Today: The Return of Trade Optimism – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks Outperforming the S&P 500 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 28,700 shares to 9,300 shares, valued at $809,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 683,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 128,872 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).