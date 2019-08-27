Walleye Trading Lowered Its Stake in Esperion Therapeutics Ne (Put) (ESPR) as Market Valuation Declined; As Altria Group (MO) Stock Value Declined, Cullen Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $851,010

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc. (MO) by 1.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 14,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 809,785 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.51M, down from 824,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 38.57M shares traded or 395.52% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL; 15/05/2018 – Valinor Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Altria: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Marlboro Retail Share 43.2%; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS ENDS

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (Put) (ESPR) by 57.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 18,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.50% . The institutional investor held 14,100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, down from 32,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Esperion Therapeutics Inc Ne (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $36.77. About 73,113 shares traded. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) has declined 7.61% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ESPR News: 07/03/2018 – Esperion: Study 4 Met Primary Endpoint With 28% Additional LDL-C Lowering on Background Ezetimibe and Up to Lowest Daily Dose of Statin; 10/04/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 27/03/2018 – ESPERION THERAPEUTICS INC – STUDY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT WITH 30% ADDITIONAL LDL-C LOWERING; 07/03/2018 Esperion PhIII coming up $ESPR; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – ESPERION MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF SAFETY & TOLERABILITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Adds Esperion Therapeutics, Exits Cavium; 02/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics Volume Surges Almost 110 Times Average; 14/05/2018 – Esperion Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Analyst: Cronos-Redwood Deal ‘Just The Tip Of The Iceberg’ – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Altria’s Q2 Disappoints, but Sights Are Set on the Future – Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Havertys Enters St. Louis Market with New Store in Chesterfield, MO – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Altria: Too Cheap To Ignore – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Tobacco Stocks React As FDA Investigates Reports Of Seizures After Vaping – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

