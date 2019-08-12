Walleye Trading Lowered Holding in Navistar Intl New (Put) (NAV) by $3.53 Million; Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Boosted Holding in Home Depot Ord (HD) by $3.82 Million

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Navistar Intl Corp New (Put) (NAV) by 78.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 110,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $969,000, down from 140,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Navistar Intl Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $24.4. About 264,914 shares traded. Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) has declined 25.99% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical NAV News: 16/04/2018 – NAVISTAR: ALLIANCE W/ VW DEMONSTRATING `STRONG PROGRESS’; 08/03/2018 – NAVISTAR 1Q LOSS/SHR 74C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. LOSS 29C; 18/04/2018 – VW MAY SEE ACTIONS ON NAV IN FUTURE INCL. POSSIBLE PURCHASE; 16/04/2018 – Volkswagen Unit Considering Full Takeover of Truck Maker Navistar — 3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – Navistar Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – VOLKSWAGEN SAYS IT CONTINUOUSLY REVIEWS INVESTMENT IN NAVISTAR; 07/03/2018 – Navistar Caps Turnaround Plan With Medium-Duty Truck Overhaul; 08/03/2018 – Navistar Sees FY18 Rev $9.25B-$9.75B; 17/04/2018 – Navistar Revenue May Benefit, Industry Posts 11th Straight Gain; 08/03/2018 – Navistar 1Q Rev $1.91B

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company increased its stake in Home Depot Ord (HD) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14M, up from 12,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Ord for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $225.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $206.63. About 1.54M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Analysts await Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $1.20 EPS, up 0.84% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.19 per share. NAV’s profit will be $118.97 million for 5.08 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual EPS reported by Navistar International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.21% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.00, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 0 investors sold NAV shares while 2 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 473,166 shares or 6.16% less from 504,245 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley Mgmt Limited Com, a Texas-based fund reported 229,959 shares. Westpac has invested 0% in Navistar International Corporation (NYSE:NAV). 92,758 were accumulated by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Co.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Logitech Intl S A (Put) (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 53,500 shares to 56,700 shares, valued at $2.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Roper Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:ROP) by 1,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (Put) (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (NYSE:PII) by 26,754 shares to 51,746 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.