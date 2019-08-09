Walleye Trading Lowered Accenture Plc Ireland (Put) (ACN) Stake By $897,600; Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund (PFD) Has 0.75 Sentiment

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc (PFD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.35, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 9 funds increased and started new holdings, while 12 decreased and sold their equity positions in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. The funds in our database now have: 658,533 shares, up from 632,295 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 9 Increased: 6 New Position: 3.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Accenture Plc Ireland (Put) (ACN) stake by 18.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc analyzed 5,100 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (Put) (ACN)'s stock rose 6.22%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 22,000 shares with $3.87 million value, down from 27,100 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland (Put) now has $125.61 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $191.48. About 1.55M shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.20% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.1. About 10,513 shares traded. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) has 0.00% since August 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Partnervest Advisory Services Llc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. for 53,300 shares. Robinson Capital Management Llc owns 25,567 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Covington Capital Management has 0.01% invested in the company for 15,100 shares. The Montana-based D.A. Davidson & Co. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 25,989 shares.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The company has market cap of $169.33 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It has a 16.56 P/E ratio. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, March 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Overweight” rating and $199 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, June 20. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 29 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Neutral”.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 27.99 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.