Walleye Trading Lifted Position in Tenaris S A (Put) (TS) by $912,600; As Ppl (PPL) Stock Declined, Willis Investment Counsel Cut Holding

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 67.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Willis Investment Counsel sold 968,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 465,462 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.43 million, down from 1.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Willis Investment Counsel who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.12. About 3.23M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL Corp Backs Compound Annual EPS Growth 5% to 6% Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – PPL Corp Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.40; 08/05/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR TOTAL REVENUE FROM OPS 5.53 BLN RUPEES VS 5.62 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES $2,126 MLN VS $1,951 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corporation supportive of Ofgem decision to forgo mid-period review; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Tenaris S A (Put) (TS) by 369.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 35,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.82% . The institutional investor held 44,600 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.17 million, up from 9,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Tenaris S A (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $22.62. About 2.67M shares traded or 2.88% up from the average. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – FULL EXTENT OF US SECTION 232 TARIFFS ON STEEL IMPORTS IS STILL UNCLEAR; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS TENR.Ml – QTRLY EARNINGS PER ADS $0.40; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE 838.2 MLN PESOS VS 397.2 MLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $35; 02/05/2018 – Shareholders approve all resolutions on the agendas of Tenaris’s Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting; 18/05/2018 – TKC METALS CORP T.PS – FY GROSS REVENUE 363.6 MLN PESOS VS 272.4 MLN PESOS; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 16/03/2018 TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:CREE) by 105,300 shares to 16,400 shares, valued at $921,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 17,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,900 shares, and cut its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Willis Investment Counsel, which manages about $1.45B and $1.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 75,133 shares to 239,133 shares, valued at $31.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (NYSE:DGX) by 164,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Company Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 3.39% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.59 per share. PPL’s profit will be $440.56M for 12.75 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold PPL shares while 182 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 501.70 million shares or 1.93% less from 511.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.