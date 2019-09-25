Walleye Trading Increases Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN); Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Decreased Synchrony Finan (SYF) Stake by $680,680

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado decreased its stake in Synchrony Finan (SYF) by 14.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado sold 20,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The institutional investor held 122,136 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.23 million, down from 142,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Synchrony Finan for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $33.88. About 1.55M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch: Synchrony’s $750M of Three-Year Notes Not Expected to Materially Change Funding Mix or Leverage; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES STAKE IN CEMEX SAB DE CV- SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Synchrony’s 2018-1 Card Abs; 25/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 17/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Raises Dividend to 21c Vs. 15c; 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Synchrony Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $3.8B; 15/05/2018 – Synchrony: At April 30, Net Charge-Offs as Percentage of Average Loan Receivables Was 6.3%; 12/03/2018 – Redefining Success in IVF: SYNCHRONY by Igenomix Brings in a New Era, a New Hope for Infertile Couples

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) (REGN) by 38.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 13,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07M, up from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $288.33. About 202,758 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 03/04/2018 – REG-Sanofi: EMA to review Dupixent® (dupilumab) as potential treatment for inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe asthma; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – Bayer’s Eylea Gets Second Approval for Use in China; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 24/04/2018 – Biotech stars Schleifer and Yancopoulos share $52M in 2017 compensation, even though Regeneron’s share price swooned Plus $264M for Yancopoulos in vested value; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts to Pass on Savings to Eligible Patients From Participating Comml Health Plans

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, which manages about $16.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 40,103 shares to 48,487 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bottomline Tech (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 57,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 468,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Columbia Bank (NASDAQ:COLB).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 EPS, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.94 million for 7.56 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 69 investors sold REGN shares while 179 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 174 raised stakes. 71.24 million shares or 0.02% less from 71.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Inc reported 630 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Harding Loevner Limited Partnership holds 0.99% or 689,420 shares in its portfolio. Stanley reported 0.06% stake. Asset One Company Ltd stated it has 0.07% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). 56,500 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. John G Ullman And invested in 0.05% or 900 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 714 shares. Hm Payson holds 0% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) or 100 shares. Altfest L J Company owns 1,719 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 690 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.01% or 785 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can stated it has 84,310 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.07% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 32,686 shares. 8,000 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Direxion Shs Etf Tr (Put) (TNA) by 7,100 shares to 8,100 shares, valued at $505,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 65,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,533 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (Put) (NASDAQ:ZION).