Walleye Trading Increases Stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F); Harbert Fund Advisors Has Raised Its Enzo Biochem (ENZ) Position

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) by 2588.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 67,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 69,900 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59B market cap company. It closed at $9.34 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 15/03/2018 – FORD PLANS FOR HYBRIDS TO OUTSELL TOYOTA’S IN U.S. BY 2021; 15/03/2018 – Ford, Once a Leader in the S.U.V. Race, Aims to Catch Up; 11/04/2018 – Ford Motor’s premium Lincoln brand plans to build as many as five new vehicles in China by 2022, according to two U.S. sources, in a move to expand sales in the world’s largest vehicle market that would also blunt the impact of U.S-China trade spats; 15/03/2018 – Ford February EU New Car Registrations Rose 9.0% -ACEA; 04/04/2018 – China strikes back with duties on U.S. soybeans, planes; markets drop; 15/03/2018 – Ford Readies North America’s Freshest Lineup by 2020 with Onslaught of Connected New Trucks, SUVs and Hybrids; 14/03/2018 – Ford is recalling certain Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ cars from 2014 through 2018 model years; 10/03/2018 – Vancouver Sun: Sources say Doug Ford has won Ontario PC leadership, but official announcement still delayed; 16/04/2018 – Ford plans to operate a large-scale driverless car network by 2021, according to a report in the Financial Times; 09/05/2018 – FORD EXPANDS TRANSIT PLUG-IN HYBRID VAN TRIAL TO VALENCIA,SPAIN

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (ENZ) by 89.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc bought 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.22% . The hedge fund held 3.03M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.28M, up from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc who had been investing in Enzo Biochem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 115,294 shares traded. Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) has declined 9.49% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ENZ News: 12/03/2018 Enzo Biochem 2Q Loss/Shr 2c; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.02; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM SAYS BOARD DENIED HOLOGIC PETITION ON PATENT CLAIM; 24/04/2018 – CORRECT: HOLX SOUGHT TO CHALLENGE ENZO PATENT IN DELAWARE CASE; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent lnvolved in Delaware Infringement Case; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: HOLOGIC CHALLENGING ENZO PATENT IN INFRINGEMENT CASE; 24/04/2018 – ENZO: PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD DENIES HOLOGIC PETITION; 24/04/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM INC – PATENT TRIAL AND APPEAL BOARD HAS DENIED A PETITION FILED BY HOLOGIC FOR INTER PARTES REVIEW; 24/04/2018 – Patent Trial and Appeal Board Denies Hologic Challenge to Enzo Biochem Patent Involved in Delaware Infringement Case; 12/03/2018 – ENZO BIOCHEM 2Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4.0C

Since July 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $1.53 million activity.

More notable recent Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enzo settles patent dispute with Hologic and Grifols – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Enzo Biochem +23.5% as holder raises stake, presses strategic review – Seeking Alpha” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enzo Biochem Reports Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results – Business Wire” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (Put) (NYSE:RTN) by 2,400 shares to 20,700 shares, valued at $3.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Call) (SPY) by 1.63M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.35M shares, and cut its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “White House prepares F-16 sale to Taiwan – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford Motor: Disappointing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Business Wire” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “5 Reasons To Buy Shares Of Ford – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ford recalls 483K vehicles in the U.S. – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

