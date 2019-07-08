Walleye Trading Increases Position in Dine Brands Global (Call) (DIN); Dupont Capital Management Raised Exelixis (EXEL) Holding by $632,569

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Exelixis Inc (EXEL) by 124.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought 27,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 49,603 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 22,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Exelixis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $20.45. About 2.36 million shares traded. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis 1Q Rev $212.3M; 16/03/2018 – CELESTIAL ASIA SECURITIES HOLDINGS LTD 1049.HK – CHAN CHI MING BENSON APPOINTED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – EXELIXIS SUBMITS U.S. SNDA FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR PR; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Not at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference (Correct); 23/03/2018 – IPSEN RECEIVES POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR- RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 02/05/2018 – Exelixis and Invenra Enter Into Collaboration to Discover and Develop Novel Biologics to Treat Cancer; 17/05/2018 – IPSEN SA IPN.PA – EC APPROVED CABOMETYX (CABOZANTINIB) 20, 40, 60 MG FOR FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ARCC; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Dine Brands Global Inc (Call) (DIN) by 276.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 3,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $447,000, up from 1,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Dine Brands Global Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $99.2. About 286,733 shares traded. Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) has risen 26.56% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.13% the S&P500. Some Historical DIN News: 14/03/2018 – Dine Brands May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 11th Straight Gain; 12/04/2018 – Comcast Business and Dine Brands Global, Inc. Partner to Drive Innovation in Casual Dining Restaurant Industry; 07/05/2018 – Thomas Song Joins Dine Brands Global From Choice Hotel; 02/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global 1Q Rev $188.2M; 02/04/2018 – Applebee’s® DOLLARITA™ is Back for the Month of April; 02/05/2018 – DINE BRANDS REAFFIRMS YR VIEWS; 07/03/2018 IHOP® Restaurants Unveils Limited Edition PancakeWear For Spring 2018; 07/05/2018 – Dine Brands Global, Inc. Recognized by CIO as one of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Applebee’s® to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Two Neighborhood Drinks – the DOLLARITA™ and the New 2 DOLLAR DOS; 27/03/2018 – Applebee’s® Appoints Steve Levigne to Vice President of Insights and Analytics

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,380 were reported by Shell Asset Comm. Hillsdale Incorporated has 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Capital Mgmt Va reported 1.7% stake. Principal Fincl Gp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Barclays Public Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 57,453 shares. New York-based Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.05% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Ltd Liability has invested 0.4% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn holds 0.02% or 3.20M shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Services Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Rhenman Partners Asset Mngmt accumulated 430,000 shares. Washington Trust Commercial Bank reported 9,878 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Martingale Asset Management Lp owns 0.01% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 44,429 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 20,642 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Com, a New York-based fund reported 4,582 shares.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Continental Holdings (NYSE:UAL) by 11,820 shares to 2,128 shares, valued at $170,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 472,912 shares, and cut its stake in National Storage Affiliates.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 insider sales for $4.94 million activity. Haley Patrick J. sold $71,540 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) on Thursday, January 10. 40,000 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares with value of $924,800 were sold by MORRISSEY MICHAEL. Another trade for 50,500 shares valued at $1.11M was made by FELDBAUM CARL B on Thursday, February 14. 40,000 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) shares with value of $941,200 were sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A.

More notable recent Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Exelixis is Now Oversold (EXEL) – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Universal Display Corporation (OLED) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Exelixis (EXEL) Up 12.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Oh, By the Way, This Clinical Trial Didn’t Work – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 01/08/2019: ORGO,EXEL,AXSM,AKRX – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

More notable recent Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ad Agency Deals: Accenture Interactive Buying Droga5 – Nasdaq” on April 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Behind the Number Driving Dine Brand Global’s Current Success – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Crash Protection For Dine Brands Global – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “How Applebeeâ€™s and IHOP Could Make 50% for Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” published on April 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deutsche Bank picks favorites in restaurant sector – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold DIN shares while 54 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 17.88 million shares or 1.97% less from 18.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miles Cap reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 16,195 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Management has 0.01% invested in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) for 161,515 shares. The Tennessee-based Proffitt And Goodson has invested 0% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Alliancebernstein LP reported 22,380 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested in 110,117 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Incorporated reported 108,518 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Tompkins Finance owns 1,335 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 607,644 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Qs Investors Llc owns 67,350 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 0.01% in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN). Skyline Asset Mngmt LP owns 142,300 shares. 26,000 were reported by Olstein Cap L P. 7,500 were accumulated by Hillsdale Inv Mngmt. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,018 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Callaway Golf Co (Put) (NYSE:ELY) by 26,600 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $94,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Longevity Acquisition Corp by 81,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,011 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (Call) (NYSE:WU).