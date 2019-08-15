Walleye Trading Increases Holding in Hess (Call) (HES); Adage Capital Partners Gp Holding in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) Decreased by $1.09 Million

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased its stake in Seagate Technology Plc (STX) by 7.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 23,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 301,400 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.43 million, down from 324,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc who had been investing in Seagate Technology Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.62. About 2.12 million shares traded. Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) has declined 14.24% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.24% the S&P500. Some Historical STX News: 20/03/2018 – Seagate to Demonstrate Advanced Technology at OCP Summit 2018 to Support Accelerated Hyperscale Demand and Data Growth; 01/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SEAGATE’S Baa3 RATING & CHANGES OUTLOOK TO STAB; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Adj EPS $1.46; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY on May 8 for “Recognizing and identifying defect patterns on magnetic; 31/05/2018 – Nexenta, Supermicro, and Seagate to Host Customer Conference in NYC; 01/05/2018 – Seagate 3Q Net $381M

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (Call) (HES) by 312.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 72,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 95,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, up from 23,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $59.4. About 1.85 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – TO ACQUIRE A 15 PERCENT PARTICIPATING INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK, OFFSHORE GUYANA; 08/05/2018 – Hess Ranked Top Oil and Gas Company on 2018 Best Corporate Citizens List; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N CEO SAYS WANTS COMPANY TO BE CASH-FLOW POSITIVE BEFORE CONSIDERING RAISING DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 07/05/2018 – POLYONE APPOINTS GIUSEPPE Dl SALVO AS VICE PRESIDENT, INVESTOR RELATIONS; JUSTIN M. HESS AS VICE PRESIDENT, CORPORATE CONTROLLER; 08/03/2018 – Hess signals confidence in oil market with $1bn share buyback; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 05/03/2018 OIL FROM SHALE WILL BE RESILIENT WITH OIL AT $50 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS; 27/03/2018 – HESS CEO JOHN HESS COMMENTS IN PRESENTATION AT WEIL CONFERENCE; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B

Since March 6, 2019, it had 10 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $250,790 activity. Shares for $25,079 were bought by Quigley James H. on Wednesday, March 6. Another trade for 442 shares valued at $25,079 was bought by Checki Terrence J.. 442 Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) shares with value of $25,079 were bought by COLEMAN LEONARD S JR. SCHRADER WILLIAM G. had bought 442 shares worth $25,079 on Wednesday, March 6. $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) was bought by MCMANUS DAVID on Wednesday, March 6. The insider Meyers Kevin Omar bought 442 shares worth $25,079.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 1.17 million shares. Reaves W H And owns 26,105 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Management And Equity Incorporated holds 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 17,024 shares. First Personal Fincl Ser owns 103 shares. Ci Invests Incorporated holds 0.03% or 79,100 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca reported 8.33 million shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Conning Inc holds 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 4,532 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0% or 30,371 shares. 1.24M were accumulated by Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc. Moreover, Tortoise Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Enterprise Financial Svcs reported 0% stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc owns 5.96M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 4,612 are owned by Neville Rodie And Shaw. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 40,016 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Lp invested in 44,238 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 102,000 shares to 23,800 shares, valued at $643,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (Put) (NYSE:LMT) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,100 shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc, which manages about $39.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 3,600 shares to 170,700 shares, valued at $14.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX) by 493,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 899,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).