Walleye Trading Increased Total S A (Call) (TOT) Holding; LOOMIS AB SOLNA CLASS B SHARES SWEDEN (LOIMF) Shorts Decreased By 0.48%

Walleye Trading Llc increased Total S A (Call) (TOT) stake by 164.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 58,200 shares as Total S A (Call) (TOT)’s stock declined 2.61%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 93,500 shares with $5.20 million value, up from 35,300 last quarter. Total S A (Call) now has $145.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $55.37. About 543,546 shares traded. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 16.80% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 25/05/2018 – TOTAL’S POUYANNE: FRENCH COS STILL IN RUSSIA DESPITE CHALLENGES; 20/03/2018 – Total Could Cut About 250 Jobs in Scotland -The Herald; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 04/05/2018 – TOTAL: ‘STRINGENT COMPLIANCE’ OF RULES ON FOZ DO AMAZONAS; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 26/04/2018 – Total 1Q Net Profit Slightly Falls; Raises 2018 Interim Dividend; 19/03/2018 – The National UAE: Exclusive: France’s Total to stay clear of Lebanese maritime area contested by Israel; 10/05/2018 – Total Buys 25% Stake in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. for $83.4 Mln; 14/05/2018 – Total to Develop Gas Resources in Oman; 05/03/2018 – TOTAL CEO SAYS HIS EV BATTERY RENTAL COSTS MORE THAN GASOLINE

LOOMIS AB SOLNA CLASS B SHARES SWEDEN (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) had a decrease of 0.48% in short interest. LOIMF’s SI was 1.07M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.48% from 1.08 million shares previously. It closed at $36.2 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Loomis AB provides various solutions for cash handling services in Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It offers collects and delivers cash daily between stores, banks, deposit boxes, and automatic teller machines (ATMs) through approximately 6,700 cash in transit vehicles; and stores cash to supply banks and retailers with additional banknotes and coins, as well as collects daily receipts, and supplies retail clients and banks with cash and foreign currency. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides cash management services for analysis, forecasting, and reporting customer cash flows, as well as customized solutions for retailers; and services for the ATMs, including bills sorting, replenishment, reconciliation, service, and reporting to accountable banks.