Walleye Trading Increased Juniper Networks (Put) (JNPR) Stake by $590,200; As Lockheed Martin (LMT) Valuation Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Cut Its Stake

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (Put) (JNPR) by 107.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 22,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 43,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 million, up from 21,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Juniper Networks Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $23.65. About 681,638 shares traded. Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) has risen 2.74% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical JNPR News: 01/05/2018 – Dasher Technologies Appoints Al Chien as President and Former Juniper Networks Executive John Galatea as VP of Sales; 26/04/2018 – Juniper Networks, Inc. vs Chrimar Systems, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/26/2018; 21/05/2018 – Fujitsu Deploys Juniper Networks’ AppFormix for Cloud Operations Management and Optimization; 27/03/2018 – Juniper Research: Connected Clothing to Become $1 Billion Industry in 2020 – Fastest-Growing Wearables Sector; 01/05/2018 – Juniper Networks 1Q Rev $1.08B; 05/03/2018 Juniper Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 6; 30/05/2018 – Inteleca Announces Launch of New eCommerce Platform Featuring Major Technology Brands Including Cisco, Juniper Networks, Extrem; 07/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Named a Leader in Hardware Platforms for Software-Defined Networking Report; 23/03/2018 – Juniper Networks Strengthens Leadership Team; 22/05/2018 – Red Hat and Juniper Networks Expand Collaboration to Provide a Simplified and More Secure Path to Multicloud

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 24.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 218,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 687,149 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $206.26M, down from 905,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $383.38. About 381,865 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 24/05/2018 – Lockheed Wins $558.3 Million U.S. Navy Contract; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Asks Pentagon to Pay More Now to Save More Later on F-35 Jets; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lockheed Martin Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMT); 22/05/2018 – BAE Systems Receives Contract to Sustain F-35 Electronic Warfare Systems; 06/03/2018 – Interceptor Test Proves Lockheed Martin’s Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 Fielded Reliability; 11/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Pentagon stops accepting F-35 jets from Lockheed over repair cost dispute; 08/03/2018 – SEASPAN SHIPYARDS – IS AWARDED FRIGATE SYSTEMS UPGRADE PROJECT AS SUBCONTRACTOR FOR LOCKHEED MARTIN CANADA ON ROYAL NEW ZEALAND NAVY’S ANZAC FRIGATES; 09/05/2018 – The Korean defense company partnered with Lockheed Martin to build the T-50A trainer jet in hopes of securing a U.S. Air Force contract worth roughly $16 billion; 30/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin Opens New Facility to Support F-35 Production Growth

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 73,800 shares to 25,600 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Ltd (Put) (NYSE:IVZ) by 50,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,500 shares, and cut its stake in Rosetta Stone Inc (Put) (NYSE:RST).

More notable recent Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Juniper Networks Wins â€œBest of Showâ€ Top Awards at Interop Tokyo 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Juniper Networks declares $0.19 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on January 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Multiple Expansion, 5G Can Boost Nokia Stock – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Juniper Networks flat with in-line Q2 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Juniper Networks, Inc.’s (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 32 investors sold JNPR shares while 112 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 310.11 million shares or 0.87% more from 307.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0% or 760 shares. Exane Derivatives owns 2,303 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 776,737 shares. Covington Mngmt has 1,150 shares. Moreover, Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 12,188 shares. Pzena Limited Com holds 0.38% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) or 2.61 million shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) for 3.62 million shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% or 149,994 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Ameriprise has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). 53,132 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 680,623 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag stated it has 2.89M shares. Northern reported 0.03% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regal Invest Ltd Liability Com has 728 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Everett Harris & Ca owns 0.02% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 2,788 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc has 0.1% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 954 shares. Prudential Plc holds 0.32% or 308,302 shares in its portfolio. Buckhead Cap Management Limited Liability Corp holds 1.64% or 17,542 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth accumulated 3,601 shares. Dana Inv Advisors holds 0.19% or 13,204 shares in its portfolio. Finemark Retail Bank holds 46,967 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Provise Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Segment Wealth Management Ltd Liability Com reported 3,557 shares stake. Bailard holds 0.12% or 6,401 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Williams Jones And Assocs Lc has 0.04% invested in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) for 5,884 shares. 3,662 are held by Spinnaker Tru. Endurance Wealth Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT). Canandaigua Bancshares And Tru stated it has 0.83% of its portfolio in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT).

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 75,277 shares to 434,863 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 34,654 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $739,067 activity. GORDON ILENE S bought $229,533 worth of stock or 750 shares.

More notable recent Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Contracts Galore as NASA Ramps Up Project Artemis to Land on the Moon – The Motley Fool” on August 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “After Crashes, 737 MAX Could Take Center Stage As Boeing Reports – Benzinga” published on April 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “After Hitting An All-Time High, Lockheed Martin Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lockheed Martin Stock Price About To Dive? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lockheed Martin (LMT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 19.25 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.