Walleye Trading Has Upped Its Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (Put) (TSM) Position by $4.20 Million; Market Value Declined; As Adobe (Prn) (ADBE) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Daiwa Securities Group Has Lowered Its Position

Daiwa Securities Group Inc decreased its stake in Adobe (Prn) (ADBE) by 64.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc sold 6,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 3,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $952,000, down from 10,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Adobe (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $135.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $284.51. About 1.94M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade — Barron’s Blog; 27/03/2018 – OneTrust Announces Adobe Cloud Platform Launch Extension; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 10/05/2018 – Acxiom attracts complete buyout interest; 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) (TSM) by 913.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 105,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 116,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.78M, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $210.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $42.63. About 5.35M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 28/03/2018 – US envoy meets TSMC boss amid concerns over Chinese IP theft; 19/03/2018 – Brightwire: TSMC rumored to run at full capacity through H2 after getting 12nm, 16nm process orders from MediaTek, Nvidia; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN; 30/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.02 BLN; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$1.06 BLN; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Tsmc’s Rating To Aa3; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – Silicon Creations Showcases Latest IP Portfolio at TSMC Technology Symposium; 23/04/2018 – DigiTimes: TSMC may post record profits for 2018 on 7nm volume production; 27/04/2018 – TSMC to invest $14 billion in R&D at Hsinchu facility; 02/05/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing 1Q Net Profit NT$89.78B

Daiwa Securities Group Inc, which manages about $11.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (IDV) by 14,400 shares to 35,700 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 7,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,622 shares, and has risen its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $759.73 million for 44.73 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hourglass Limited Com holds 876 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Jag Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 2.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 51,159 shares. Tiger Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 4.31% or 58,800 shares. Massachusetts Ma holds 0.8% or 7.08 million shares. Savings Bank Of The West owns 10,788 shares or 0.34% of their US portfolio. 1,640 are owned by Ipswich Invest Management Communication. Vision Management has invested 1.28% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bessemer Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Com reported 1,451 shares stake. Arrow Corporation reported 5,979 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 1.3% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). First Heartland Consultants has invested 0.06% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Glob Thematic Ptnrs Llc holds 1.13% or 91,028 shares in its portfolio. Rathbone Brothers Plc has 2.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Tiemann Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,650 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (Call) (NYSE:EQR) by 18,200 shares to 9,500 shares, valued at $716,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 32,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,212 shares, and cut its stake in Tableau Software Inc (Call) (NYSE:DATA).

