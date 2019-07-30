Walleye Trading Has Upped Its Position in Visa (Call) (V) by $1.61 Million; Enbridge (ENB) Stake Has Increased by Salient Trust Company Lta

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (Call) (V) by 10.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 10,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.26 million, up from 100,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $408.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $182.3. About 1.83 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 20/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s U.K. Visa Delayed Amid Diplomatic Tensions; 09/05/2018 – Visa’s Craig McClure Joins The Chargeback Company; 25/04/2018 – Visa quarterly profit jumps six times; 06/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Visa waivers rarely granted under Trump’s latest U.S. travel ban -data; 21/05/2018 – Russian Billionaire’s Trouble With Visa Fuels Speculation of British Crackdown; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 21/05/2018 – U.K. IS APPLYING RETROACTIVE CHECKS ON VISA APPLICATIONS; 15/04/2018 – UK consumers cut spending as snow adds to inflation squeeze – Visa

Salient Trust Company Lta increased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 87.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salient Trust Company Lta bought 23,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,355 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salient Trust Company Lta who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $33.41. About 1.09M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS US$1.120B SALE OF U.S. MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge to Sell 49 % of Its Interests in Select Renewable Power Assets for C$1.75 B; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS – TRANSACTION PART OF BROADER DEAL BETWEEN CPPIB, ENBRIDGE INC FOR INTERESTS IN SELECT RENEWABLE POWER GENERATION ASSETS; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Straits investigation continues with anticipated launch of underwater vehicles to inspect ATC, Enbridge lines; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED FINANCIAL GUIDANCE OVER 2018-2020 HORIZON DUE TO FERC REVISED STATEMENTS; 05/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE IS SAID TO SEEK PARTIAL SALE OF GERMAN WIND FARM STAKE; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ASSETS BEING CONTRIBUTED BY ENBRIDGE TO JV INCLUDE ALL OF ENBRIDGE’S CANADIAN RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 23/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: MDEQ issues Enbridge a permit for 22 anchors in Straits; 16/03/2018 – Enbridge Inc. Does Not Expect a Material Consolidated Fincl Impact as a Result of FERC Revised Policy Statements; 24/04/2018 – Enbridge Income Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Salient Trust Company Lta, which manages about $778.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 73,491 shares to 3.75M shares, valued at $303.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 44,135 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,847 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) by 2.37M shares to 290,700 shares, valued at $8.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (Put) (NYSE:AKS) by 1.68M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 450,000 shares, and cut its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Put) (NASDAQ:REGN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.