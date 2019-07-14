Walleye Trading Has Upped Diamondback Energy (FANG) Stake by $3.77 Million; As Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stock Price Rose, Holder Agf Investments Decreased Holding by $9.26 Million

Agf Investments Inc decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 8.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Agf Investments Inc sold 123,458 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.47% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.18 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Agf Investments Inc who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $80.04. About 546,866 shares traded. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has declined 1.12% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 25/05/2018 – Royal Bank of Canada Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – The fate of the oil rally could be in Trump’s hands, says RBC’s Helima Croft; 28/03/2018 – RBC HAS FIGURED OUT POT BUSINESS BUT HASN’T ACTED: MCGREGOR; 10/05/2018 – HUBSPOT INC HUBS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $119; 24/05/2018 – RBC DOESN’T SEE B20 HAVING SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON MORTGAGES; 12/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$32 FROM C$31; 16/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP INC ENSG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $28; 09/04/2018 – RBC Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 6 (Table); 06/04/2018 – RBC CEO SAYS CANADIAN, U.S. ECONOMIES ARE STRONG; 20/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Royal Bank of Canada Insurance Company Ltd

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG) by 1037.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 37,361 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 40,961 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16 million, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Diamondback Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $110.83. About 1.24M shares traded. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 12.22% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.65% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 09/05/2018 – TRANSMONTAIGNE PARTNERS LP – EXPECT TO RECOMMISSION DIAMONDBACK PIPELINE AND RESUME OPERATIONS BY END OF 2019; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Through Partnership To A Taxable Entity; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – Diamondback Energy seeks investors to develop Permian acreage; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy, Inc. Provides First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK SEES FY PRODUCTION 110.0 TO 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $480.2 MLN VS $235.2 MLN; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Diamondback in Peripheral Vascular Disease (DIAMOND-PAD); 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK 1Q PRODUCTION 102.6 MBOE/D

More notable recent Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sum Up The Parts: SPHB Could Be Worth $49 – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 24, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Read This Before Buying Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “FANG Ex-Dividend Reminder – 5/24/19 – Nasdaq” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “1 Recent Under-the-Radar Energy IPO to Put on Your Watch List – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.21, from 2.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 44 investors sold FANG shares while 146 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 156.78 million shares or 2.80% less from 161.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nikko Asset Management Americas stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Penn Capital Mngmt owns 10,347 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ami Asset Corp invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corporation stated it has 22,050 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Whittier Communication Of Nevada Inc has 0.02% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,983 shares. Cambrian Capital LP reported 71,784 shares. Sei Invs holds 0.05% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) or 159,267 shares. Scout Invs invested in 0.4% or 193,567 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.18% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Dubuque Fincl Bank & Co invested in 831 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 3,414 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability stated it has 1,087 shares. Systematic Fin Management L P, a New Jersey-based fund reported 189,178 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 97 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $505,352 activity.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (Call) (NYSE:RCL) by 55,700 shares to 23,600 shares, valued at $2.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Radius Health Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 32,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,300 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Agf Investments Inc, which manages about $8.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amphenol Corp. (NYSE:APH) by 240,657 shares to 534,859 shares, valued at $50.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 49,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. Adr (NYSE:TEVA).