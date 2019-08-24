Walleye Trading Has Upped America Movil Sab De Cv (Call) (AMX) Stake; Haemonetics (HAE)’s Sentiment Is 0.93

Walleye Trading Llc increased America Movil Sab De Cv (Call) (AMX) stake by 143.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 38,700 shares as America Movil Sab De Cv (Call) (AMX)’s stock declined 3.05%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 65,600 shares with $937,000 value, up from 26,900 last quarter. America Movil Sab De Cv (Call) now has $43.51 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 1.82 million shares traded. AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) has declined 18.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AMX News: 16/04/2018 – America Movil shareholders approve 3 bln pesos in share buybacks; 05/03/2018 Mexico regulator approves America Movil fixed-line separation plan; 14/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL’S HAJJ SAYS INVESTMENT CAPACITY OF SEPARATE FIXED LINE UNIT WILL DEPEND ON ITS OWN FINANCIAL VIABILITY; 24/04/2018 – America Movil 1Q Revenue Down 3.7% on Year to MXN254.4 Billion; 19/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 4Q LOSS MXN11.30B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q NET INCOME MXN18.09B; 14/03/2018 – MEXICO’S AMERICA MOVIL CEO HAJJ SAYS TO OFFER NEXT GENERATION 4.5G NETWORK IN 76 CITIES BY END OF 2018; 25/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL CEO DANIEL HAJJ SPEAKS IN 1Q CALL; 20/03/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL APPROVED SHARE BUYBACK FUND OF MXN3B; 24/04/2018 – AMERICA MOVIL 1Q EBITDA MXN71.2B; EST. MXN72B

Haemonetics Corp (HAE) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 105 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 113 decreased and sold positions in Haemonetics Corp. The institutional investors in our database now have: 48.86 million shares, down from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Haemonetics Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 82 Increased: 67 New Position: 38.

More notable recent Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These Factors Make Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) An Interesting Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Haemonetics EPS beats by $0.17, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Haemonetics (HAE) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Haemonetics (HAE) Management Highlights From SMID Conference – Raymond James – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 sales for $15.90 million activity.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company has market cap of $6.61 billion. The firm operates through five divisions: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It has a 139.95 P/E ratio. It offers plasma collection and storage products, including PCS brand plasma collection equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma clients to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; Multicomponent Collection System brand apheresis equipment to collect specific blood components integrated from the donor; Automated Cell Processor brand solution to automate the washing and freezing of red cell components; and whole blood collection and processing products.

Healthcor Management L.P. holds 4.8% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation for 1.36 million shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owns 134,260 shares or 0.89% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jackson Square Partners Llc has 0.79% invested in the company for 1.66 million shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 144,927 shares.

The stock decreased 2.73% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $130.15. About 291,754 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30; 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS 4Q REV. $233.6M, EST. $227.0M; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q Rev $234M; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Hexcel Corp New (Put) (NYSE:HXL) stake by 10,200 shares to 600 valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) stake by 4,183 shares and now owns 6,917 shares. Discovery Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:DISCA) was reduced too.