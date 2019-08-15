Walleye Trading Has Trimmed Its Synaptics (Put) (SYNA) Position by $382,200; Market Value Declined; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Trimmed Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Position by $920,000 as Stock Price Declined

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Synaptics Inc (Put) (SYNA) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 9,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 85,200 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39 million, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Synaptics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.4. About 225,477 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 09/03/2018 Synaptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 11/04/2018 – SYNAPTICS INC SYNA.O : MIZUHO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $55 FROM $42; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q NET REV. $394.0M, EST. $401.8M; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 11,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 27,292 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 38,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $87.15. About 902,906 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE); 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 20/03/2018 – TE Connectivity exhibits data and power connectivity solutions at OCP Summit 2018; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cash Flow From Continuing Operating Activities $377M; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector; 17/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Concord Health, Stanley Black & Decker, GTCR, Charlesbank, Nexxus, Pritzker – Mergers & Acquisitions” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Like TE Connectivity Ltd.â€™s (NYSE:TEL) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “TE Connectivity Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc, which manages about $792.00M and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SLY) by 5,795 shares to 72,071 shares, valued at $4.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 5,890 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,103 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TEL shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset holds 0.17% or 17,016 shares. Moreover, Ckw Fincl Grp has 0.02% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 1,100 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management invested in 0.08% or 682,354 shares. Mufg Americas owns 19,978 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Co stated it has 7,891 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.1% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 5,900 shares. Biltmore Wealth Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,163 shares. Invesco Limited has 0.07% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Bessemer Group Inc Inc holds 0.29% or 941,490 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Network Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 401,689 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 4,098 shares in its portfolio. Whittier owns 5,157 shares. New Jersey-based Nuwave Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.72% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Carroll Fincl Assocs holds 269 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 16.76 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 18 investors sold SYNA shares while 59 reduced holdings. only 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 32.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 33.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Inv Mgmt Incorporated reported 0.23% stake. The Alabama-based Zweig has invested 0.27% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Pnc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,321 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Moreover, Lsv Asset Management has 0% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 3,500 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Ls Lc stated it has 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 535,503 shares. 8,509 are held by Mariner Limited Liability. First Midwest Financial Bank Trust Division owns 129,479 shares. Prudential stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Oberweis Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.06% or 6,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0% or 53,098 shares. Profit Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 22,512 shares.

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Synaptics Is A Potential Rebound Play – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Earnings Preview: Synaptics (SYNA) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “S&P, NASDAQ Back to Record Highs Despite DOJ Review – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 08, 2019.