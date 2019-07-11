Walleye Trading Has Trimmed Its Position in Fabrinet (FN) by $648,365 as Stock Value Rose; As Wesco Intl (WCC) Stock Declined, Shareholder Edgepoint Investment Group Lowered Its Position

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Fabrinet (FN) by 99.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 13,795 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 105 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Fabrinet for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.11. About 116,767 shares traded. Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) has risen 59.62% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.19% the S&P500. Some Historical FN News: 11/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at Conference May 23; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Select Telecommunications Adds Fabrinet; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q Adj EPS 73c-Adj EPS 77c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 59c; 07/05/2018 – Fabrinet 3Q Rev $332.2M; 17/04/2018 – U.S. suppliers to ZTE may find more demand from China firm’s rivals; 16/04/2018 – Fabrinet Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.3% Position in Fabrinet; 10/05/2018 – Fabrinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Mgmt Buys 1.3% Position in Fabrinet

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12M, down from 3.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 328,859 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 576,259 shares to 16.19M shares, valued at $782.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.01% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). 2,701 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Nuveen Asset Management Lc reported 404,853 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Legal And General Gru Plc owns 69,092 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Brandywine Global Invest Ltd invested in 0.05% or 145,594 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Voya Invest Management Ltd Company accumulated 148,919 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 18,092 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 0.15% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 1.65 million shares. 4,810 were reported by Principal Gru. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 76,352 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank Of Australia has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 10,100 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp Incorporated accumulated 4,528 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Analysts await WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.44 EPS, up 18.03% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.22 per share. WCC’s profit will be $64.60 million for 8.47 P/E if the $1.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by WESCO International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.84% EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Immunomedics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 19,300 shares to 19,400 shares, valued at $373,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HA) by 13,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Solaredge Technologies Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.41, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold FN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 33.80 million shares or 4.12% less from 35.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.01% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 11,834 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.02% in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Advisory owns 15,660 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Regions Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) for 30 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 14,266 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citadel Advisors Ltd Llc reported 441,197 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru, New York-based fund reported 727,186 shares. Moreover, First Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN). Ftb Advisors owns 36 shares. 5,552 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mngmt. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 255,800 shares. 11,500 were reported by New England & Incorporated. 11,386 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp. Bragg Fin Advisors Inc invested in 102,554 shares or 0.7% of the stock.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.83 million activity. Mitchell David T. sold $1.57 million worth of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) on Thursday, February 7. Ng Toh-Seng sold $1.09 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report earnings on August, 19. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.81 per share. FN’s profit will be $29.59 million for 15.77 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Fabrinet for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.25% EPS growth.