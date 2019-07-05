Walleye Trading Has Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (Put) (HCA) Holding by $611,000; Market Value Declined; Peconic Partners Has Cut Its Position in Splunk (SPLK) by $5.70 Million

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) (HCA) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 4,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $613,000, down from 9,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $136.18. About 313,428 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Splunk Inc (SPLK) by 88.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peconic Partners Llc sold 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $748,000, down from 52,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peconic Partners Llc who had been investing in Splunk Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.33. About 427,317 shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 20.43% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 24/05/2018 – Splunk Raises 2019 View To Rev $1.645B; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 09/04/2018 – Splunk: Aggregate Purchase Price for Transaction Approximately $350 Million; 25/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $133 FROM $114; 09/04/2018 – SPLUNK CLOSES PURCHASE OF PHANTOM

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $828.12 million for 13.78 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $28.14 million activity. The insider Whalen Kathleen M sold $27,896. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M worth of stock. 3,224 shares were sold by Morrow J William, worth $442,302 on Wednesday, January 30. 8,368 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $1.17 million were sold by Torres Kathryn A.. $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares were sold by STEELE JOHN M. Another trade for 32,944 shares valued at $4.63 million was made by Foster Jon M on Monday, February 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap accumulated 83,166 shares or 0.14% of the stock. State Street reported 12.12M shares stake. Schroder Invest Mgmt accumulated 420,764 shares or 0.09% of the stock. First Hawaiian Retail Bank reported 3,003 shares. Whittier Trust Co holds 0% or 6 shares. Brant Point Mgmt Llc reported 41,837 shares. Peak Asset Mgmt Lc holds 6,410 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. 777,569 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. 116,895 were accumulated by Carlson Capital L P. Huntington Bancorporation, Ohio-based fund reported 5,356 shares. Hbk Invests Lp owns 118,708 shares. Alyeska Invest Grp Limited Partnership holds 0.32% or 178,276 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 540,533 shares. North Star Invest Corporation owns 0.01% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 525 shares. Smithfield Trust invested in 1,295 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Burlington Stores Inc (Put) (NYSE:BURL) by 35,100 shares to 42,500 shares, valued at $6.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seagate Technology Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:STX) by 142,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Five Below Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Peconic Partners Llc, which manages about $661.53M and $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 1.49 million shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $71.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 58,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions I.

Analysts await Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.51 earnings per share, up 1.92% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Splunk Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.