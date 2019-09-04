Walleye Trading Has Trimmed Its Cme Group (CME) Holding as Share Price Rose; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Share Price Declined, Moors & Cabot Cut Its Position

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 15.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 2,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 11,276 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86M, down from 13,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $77.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 907,987 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 20/03/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC FORM 8 (DD) – CME GROUP PLC; 29/03/2018 – CME Group Offer Values NEX at GBP3.9B; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Market Data Rev $95M; 15/03/2018 – Exchange operator CME in talks with Britain’s NEX for possible takeover; 09/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE NEARBY MONTHS 0#LC: CLIMB MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, FUTURE’S DISCOUNTS TO THIS WEEK’S CASH PRICES -TRADE; 02/04/2018 – CME LEAN HOG DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LH: FALL MORE THAN 2 PERCENT PRESSURED BY FUND LIQUIDATION, CHINA PORK TARIFF NEWS -TRADE; 11/04/2018 – REG-BARCLAYS PLC Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-Rl) – CME Group Plc – Amendment; 16/03/2018 – FITCH:SUCCESSFUL CME OFFER COULD BE POSITIVE FOR NEX’S RATINGS; 15/03/2018 – CME IS SAID TO CONSIDER BIDDING FOR MICHAEL SPENCER’S NEX GROUP; 14/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES DOWN 3.000 CENTS/LB DAILY PRICE LIMIT ON FUND SELLING AFTER DRIFTING BELOW 40-DAY MOVING AVERAGE -TRADE

Moors & Cabot Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moors & Cabot Inc sold 11,394 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 120,042 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.77 million, down from 131,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $128.74. About 5.70 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/05/2018 – J&J defends itself in trial over baby powder asbestos claims; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky (Video); 21/05/2018 – Ahold Delhaize USA Announces Peapod Digital Labs and Names JJ Fleeman President and Chief eCommerce Officer; 24/05/2018 – Is Hank Fuchs tearing up about JJ?; 16/03/2018 – CBS Sports: NFL Free Agency Rumors: Tyrann Mathieu agrees to join J.J. Watt on Texans defense; 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky A.G. Beshear Sues Johnson & Johnson Over Deceptive Marketing Scheme That Fueled Opioid Epidemic

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.09 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wealthquest holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,742 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement has 110,119 shares. 1.56 million are held by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Lc holds 3,640 shares. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi invested in 2.02% or 109,947 shares. Tiemann Inv Advisors Ltd Company holds 2.1% or 19,684 shares. Clean Yield owns 58,417 shares or 3.31% of their US portfolio. Focused Ltd Liability Com reported 6.8% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Quantum Mngmt owns 0.67% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 8,832 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White stated it has 2.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Motley Fool Asset Ltd Com invested in 0.7% or 43,387 shares. The Tennessee-based Aldebaran Financial has invested 2.78% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Ntv Asset Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.28% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Frontier Inv Management Com reported 275,062 shares stake. Burke & Herbert Bancshares & Tru holds 43,603 shares or 5.39% of its portfolio.

Moors & Cabot Inc, which manages about $735.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 12,093 shares to 36,438 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Westrock Co by 18,353 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,896 shares, and has risen its stake in Abb Ltd (NYSE:ABB).

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7,900 shares to 13,600 shares, valued at $1.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fti Consulting Inc (Call) (NYSE:FCN) by 10,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

