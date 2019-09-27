Walleye Trading Has Raised Marathon Oil (Put) (MRO) Stake By $1.07 Million; Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Modine Manufacturing Co (MOD) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.23, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 72 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 50 decreased and sold stakes in Modine Manufacturing Co. The hedge funds in our database reported: 43.57 million shares, up from 43.54 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Modine Manufacturing Co in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 8 Reduced: 42 Increased: 51 New Position: 21.

Walleye Trading Llc increased Marathon Oil Corp (Put) (MRO) stake by 31.28% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 76,600 shares as Marathon Oil Corp (Put) (MRO)’s stock declined 14.88%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 321,500 shares with $4.57M value, up from 244,900 last quarter. Marathon Oil Corp (Put) now has $9.81B valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $12.19. About 11.59M shares traded or 2.11% up from the average. Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) has declined 33.35% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRO News: 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS MARATHON OIL, ANADARKO PETROLEUM, NOBLE ENERGY, VIPER ENERGY, EXTRACTION OIL & GAS AMONG TOP E&P PICKS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Marathon Oil Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRO); 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-A small oil field in Oklahoma is seeing big bets from producers; 30/04/2018 – Moody’s Changes Marathon Oil’s Outlook To Positive; 25/04/2018 – Total says Libya’s NOC knew of plans to buy Marathon’s business; 20/05/2018 – Unemployed protest near east Libyan oil pipeline; production normal; 02/05/2018 – Marathon Oil 1Q Rev $1.73B; 03/05/2018 – LIBYA’S NOC WITHHOLDING TOTAL’S SHARE OF WAHA CRUDE CARGOES AS DISPUTE OVER ITS DEAL WITH MARATHON CONTINUES; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON OIL OUTLOOK REVISED TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S

The stock increased 1.36% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $11.16. About 183,399 shares traded. Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) has declined 20.23% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.23% the S&P500. Some Historical MOD News: 23/05/2018 – MODINE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.50 TO $1.65, EST. $1.73; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 FULL FISCAL YEAR-OVER-YEAR SALES UP 3 TO 8 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 23/05/2018 – Modine Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 30; 21/04/2018 – DJ Modine Manufacturing Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOD); 23/05/2018 – MODINE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 40C (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 Modine Completes Construction On New Facility In Hungary; 23/05/2018 – MODINE MANUFACTURING CO SEES 2019 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.50 TO $1.65; 02/04/2018 – Variety: Matthew Modine Joins Uzo Aduba in Drama `Miss Virginia’; 23/05/2018 – Modine Mfg 4Q EPS 34c

D.C. Capital Advisors Ltd holds 12.38% of its portfolio in Modine Manufacturing Company for 1.00 million shares. Icm Asset Management Inc Wa owns 239,230 shares or 2.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Financial Consulate Inc has 1.56% invested in the company for 243,061 shares. The Oregon-based Tygh Capital Management Inc. has invested 1.29% in the stock. Oarsman Capital Inc., a Wisconsin-based fund reported 186,324 shares.

Analysts await Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 28.57% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.35 per share. MOD’s profit will be $12.69 million for 11.16 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Modine Manufacturing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Modine Manufacturing Company develops, makes, and markets engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment maker vehicular applications. The company has market cap of $566.34 million. The firm operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, and Building HVAC divisions. It has a 8.09 P/E ratio. It offers powertrain cooling products, such as engine cooling modules, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, fan shrouds, and surge tanks; on-engine cooling products consisting of exhaust gas recirculation coolers, engine oil coolers, fuel coolers, charge air coolers, and intake air coolers; and auxiliary coolers, such as transmission and retarder oil coolers, and power steering coolers, as well as component assemblies, radiators, and battery cooling products.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Lendingtree Inc New (Put) (NASDAQ:TREE) stake by 30,100 shares to 500 valued at $210,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Amgen Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 21,800 shares and now owns 7,800 shares. Berry Global Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:BERY) was reduced too.

