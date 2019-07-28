Walleye Trading Has Raised Its Exact Sciences (Put) (EXAS) Stake by $3.15 Million; Joho Capital Has Raised Its Lauder Estee Cos (EL) Position by $975,480; Market Value Rose

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) (EXAS) by 73.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 36,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 86,600 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $117.92. About 910,592 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 26/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation and Exact Sciences Team Up to Fight Colon Cancer

Joho Capital Llc increased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (EL) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc bought 5,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,462 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.73M, up from 10,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Lauder Estee Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $190.87. About 683,757 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Estee Lauder Companies Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EL); 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 19/03/2018 – Coty launches US$8bn-equiv jumbo refi; 07/05/2018 – Estee Lauder at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO FABRIZIO FREDA COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONF CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 366,814 shares to 73,938 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Joho Capital Llc, which manages about $593.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 863,974 shares to 1.91M shares, valued at $97.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.