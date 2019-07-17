Walleye Trading Has Lowered Extreme Networks (Call) (EXTR) Holding by $910,700; As Calavo Growers (CVGW) Market Valuation Rose, Harvest Capital Strategies Has Decreased Its Holding by $415,000

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $94. About 140,244 shares traded or 15.44% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has risen 7.03% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.60% the S&P500.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Extreme Networks Inc (Call) (EXTR) by 91.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 130,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95,000, down from 142,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Extreme Networks Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $815.85 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.87. About 827,869 shares traded. Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) has declined 23.62% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical EXTR News: 03/04/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Extreme Networks, Inc; 08/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS 3Q ADJ REV $262.0M, EST. $268.2M; 07/05/2018 – EXTREME NETWORKS INC – ON MAY 1, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $40 MLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT, $190 MLN FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN; 29/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Sees 4Q EPS 1c-EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 23/04/2018 – DJ Extreme Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXTR); 24/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Credit Suisse Conference Jun 15; 23/05/2018 – Extreme Networks Presenting at Conference Jun 15; 08/05/2018 – Extreme Networks on Track to Grow 2019 Rev 3 to 5% in Combined Portfolio as Compared to 2H 2018 Run-rate

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cemex Sab De Cv (Put) (NYSE:CX) by 108,188 shares to 113,700 shares, valued at $528,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entegris Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (NYSE:JPM).

More notable recent Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Aerohive Networks, Inc. – PRNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “University of Pittsburgh Tips-Off New Era of Fan Experience with Extreme Networks – PRNewswire” published on June 19, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “M&A wrap: Clearlake, Appriss, Arlington, Littlejohn, TH Lee, Wind Point – Mergers & Acquisitions” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Extreme Networks, Inc. Stock Is Plunging Today – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Extreme Networks Commences Previously Announced Cash Tender Offer to Acquire Aerohive Networks – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold EXTR shares while 57 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 91.87 million shares or 5.68% more from 86.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 159,308 shares. Northern holds 0% or 1.49 million shares in its portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd owns 1.41M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 475,452 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0% stake. Boston Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 279,330 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Liability holds 2.46M shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0.01% or 285,707 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 40,000 shares. Manufacturers Life The owns 75,984 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Mgmt Com reported 28,675 shares stake. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,882 shares. Shelton Capital Mgmt invested in 84 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bluemountain Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 68,258 shares. 215,292 are owned by Granahan Invest Mgmt Ma.

Analysts await Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, down 113.33% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.15 per share. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Extreme Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold CVGW shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 14.70 million shares or 4.35% less from 15.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 53,377 were reported by Nordea Invest Ab. Ftb Advisors reported 143 shares stake. Moody Bank & Trust Division invested in 52 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0% in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Neuberger Berman Limited Liability accumulated 1.16 million shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 4 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 123,874 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW). Captrust Advsr holds 0% or 86 shares in its portfolio. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans reported 107,975 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Teton Advsrs invested in 57,000 shares or 0.47% of the stock. Aperio Grp Inc Limited Co has 4,724 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) for 24,281 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Company holds 2,648 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.03% or 149,981 shares.