Walleye Trading Has Increased Position in Jd Com (Put) (JD) by $40.52 Million; Qts Realty Trust (QTS) Valuation Rose While Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Trimmed Its Holding by $585,000

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands decreased its stake in Qts Realty Trust Inc (QTS) by 35.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands sold 13,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 24,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, down from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Qts Realty Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $49.53. About 232,991 shares traded. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) has risen 10.56% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical QTS News: 23/03/2018 – QTS Announces CBRE and Bridgepointe as 2017 Partners of the Year; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC – INTENDS TO VOTE WITHHOLD FOR COMPENSATION COMMITTEE CHAIR WILLIAM GRABE AT MAY 3 ANNUAL QTS REALTY TRUST MEETING; 07/05/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Results of QTS Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – All QTS Directors Reelected at Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC SAYS BELIEVES QTS REALTY TRUST SHOULD EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY TRUST INC – COMPANY IS REAFFIRMING ITS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – QTS ENTERS CLOUD & MANAGED SERVICES PARTNERSHIP WITH GDT; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 64C, EST. 62C; 25/04/2018 – QTS REALTY 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 0.64C, EST. 61.50C; 21/04/2018 – DJ QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QTS)

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (Put) (JD) by 1938.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 1.42M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.83 million, up from 69,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $31.08. About 5.63M shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 15/05/2018 – JD.com Invests US$306m in ESR; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 08/05/2018 – JD Com Sees 2Q Rev CNY120B-CNY124; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD; 13/03/2018 – Kering Eyewear Inks Partnership with JD.com; 15/05/2018 – Hillhouse Adds iQIYI, Exits Momo, Cuts JD.com: 13F; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM – ANNUAL ACTIVE CUSTOMER ACCOUNTS UP BY 27.6% TO 301.8 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 FROM 236.5 MLN IN 12 MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2017; 19/04/2018 – Tencent and; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS, JD.COM IN PACT

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,000 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monmouth Real Estate Inv Cor (NYSE:MNR) by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.90, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

