Walleye Trading Has Increased Its Position in Crocs (Call) (CROX) by $395,000; As United Technologies (UTX) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Hikari Power LTD Lowered Its Holding by $7.30 Million

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Crocs Inc (Call) (CROX) by 113.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 15,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.39% . The institutional investor held 29,700 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $765,000, up from 13,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Crocs Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $24.27. About 859,227 shares traded. Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has risen 27.58% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CROX News: 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS & IMPROVE PROFITABILITY, CO HAS DECIDED TO CLOSE ITS MANUFACTURING & DISTRIBUTION FACILITIES IN MEXICO; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY SHR VIEW $0.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, $198.8 MLN OF CO’S $500 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR FUTURE SHARE REPURCHASES; 08/05/2018 – Crocs Sees 2018 Revenues Increasing in Low-Single Digits Over 2017 Rev of $1.02B; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 49.4%, DECLINING 50 BASIS POINTS FROM LAST YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1.4% Position in Crocs; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC CROX.O FY REV VIEW $1.02 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Crocs 1Q Rev $283.1M; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – INVENTORY DECLINED 17.0% TO $148.2 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 COMPARED TO $178.5 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – CROCS INC – QTRLY RETAIL CHANNEL COMPARABLE STORE SALES OF 7.6%

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 34.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 57,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 106,300 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.70 million, down from 163,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $125.05. About 2.53 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 17/04/2018 – Florida Governor: Gov. Scott: United Technologies Creates 480 Jobs in Palm Beach County, Opens New UTC Center for Intelligent; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP SAYS EXPECT A FULL REVIEW OF THE UTC PORTFOLIO TO BE COMPLETED IN 2018; 20/03/2018 – Krishna N. Das: P&W to deliver spare A320neo engines soon to IndiGo: source. By @aditishahsays; 16/05/2018 – Otis Helps Shape San Francisco’s Skyline with Oceanwide Win; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Drops Opposition to Merger of United Technologies, Rockwell; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: COULD BE $2-3B OF ONE-TIME COSTS TO BREAK UP COMPANY; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.55 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Raytheon reaffirms confidence in United Technologies tie-up – Boston Business Journal” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “United Technologies Trades Higher On Q2 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UTC sees extra boost from Collins deal – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 6,330 shares to 38,920 shares, valued at $10.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akari Therapeutics Plc by 230,399 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (Put) (NYSE:EW) by 4,400 shares to 12,000 shares, valued at $2.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wingstop Inc by 5,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 166 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (Call) (NYSE:TYL).

More notable recent Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Crocs: Life After A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Crocs (CROX) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Textile – Apparel Industry Outlook: Prospects Seem Promising – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Crocs (CROX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Crocs, Delta Apparel, Helen of Troy, Hershey and Carriage Services – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

