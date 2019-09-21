Walleye Trading Has Increased Its Holding in Freeport (FCX) by $7.96 Million as Share Value Declined; Electronic Arts (EA) Share Price Declined While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Boosted Holding by $2.55 Million

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 204.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 723,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.52 million, up from 354,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $10.47. About 17.86 million shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S CEO SAYS BELIEVES INDONESIA’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL DECREES ARE POLITICALLY MOTIVATED; INSISTS MINE TAILINGS ARE BENIGN; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – Newmont, Freeport Pace Declines in Miners as Dollar Sinks Metals; 07/05/2018 – FREEPORT INDONESIA TO REMAIN AS OPERATOR OF GRASBERG AFTER DEAL – CEO OF INALUM; 24/04/2018 – Fuel Cycle Exchange (FCX) Debuts at MarTech Conference; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 07/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan Says Copper Market Is Primed for Another Rally; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280972 – BLUE CUBE OPERATIONS FREEPORT

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 17.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 25,202 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The hedge fund held 169,912 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.21 million, up from 144,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $98.7. About 2.64M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 30/05/2018 – Electronic Arts: Size of Board to Be Reduced From 11 members to Nine; 19/04/2018 – Electronic Arts Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UOL BoaCompra reaches Uruguay’s online market; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q EPS 64c; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 23/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – GameFly Announces Games-by-Mail Subscription Service Remains in Place Following Electronic Arts Announcement; 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $2.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (NYSE:APO) by 76,383 shares to 354,413 shares, valued at $12.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 16,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,863 shares, and cut its stake in Perspecta Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shapiro Cap Management Limited Company holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Colony Group Inc Ltd holds 0.42% or 131,746 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Ltd Com accumulated 3,554 shares. Kcm Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Cambridge Investment Advsrs Inc invested in 7,957 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Tru Advsr LP accumulated 133,489 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Com owns 74,546 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur reported 1,700 shares. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Company invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Stephens Ar holds 0.04% or 16,713 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 492,741 shares. Fifth Third Natl Bank has invested 0.01% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Carmignac Gestion invested in 2.3% or 1.83M shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.04% or 82,612 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Ltd Llc owns 135 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EA Stock Drops on Loss of Ronaldo in FIFA 20 – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains From Expanding Games Portfolio – Nasdaq” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Southwest Airlines, EA And More – Benzinga” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Electronic Arts’ (EA) Game Releases Boost Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Copper Prices, Analyst Confidence Lift FCX Stock – Schaeffers Research” published on September 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: JPMorgan Chase, Freeport-McMoran and Apple – Investorplace.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Freeport-McMoRan Inc.’s (NYSE:FCX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. The insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 79,986 shares to 6,414 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastec Inc (Call) (NYSE:MTZ) by 53,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,100 shares, and cut its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG).