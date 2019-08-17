Walleye Trading Has Decreased Southwest Airls Co (Put) (LUV) Stake by $851,700; Valuation Declined; Cvs Health Com (CVS) Shareholder Beese Fulmer Investment Management Raised Its Holding by $4.04 Million

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (Put) (LUV) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 37,200 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, down from 53,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.28% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 2.70 million shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS NEEDS TO KEEP SAFETY AS HIGHEST PRIORITY; 02/05/2018 – WPSD Local 6: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland. No reports of; 21/03/2018 – Southwest Air Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Southwest’s $49 Fares Signal Summer Bargains Despite Pricier Oil; 16/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines Cargo Lands Prestigious Honor; 20/04/2018 – FAA Orders Emergency Engine Checks After Fatal Southwest Blowout; 18/04/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Regulators Had Concerns About Engine Type That Blew in Southwest Plane; 17/04/2018 – LUV: PHILADELPHIA,PA – AIRCRAFT INCIDENT – 737 ENGINE EXPLODED TEARING A HOLE IN PLANE – SOME INJURIES REPORTED – PHILADELPHIA FD ON SCENE – EXTRA MEDICS ADDED #BREAKING – ! $LUV; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT 957 WAS ENROUTE CHICAGO TO NEWARK TODAY; 26/04/2018 – LUV: TOO CLOSE TO CALL ON POSITIVE UNIT REVENUE FOR REST OF YR

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 954.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 76,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 84,253 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 7,991 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $60.28. About 9.64M shares traded or 13.93% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH: ALREADY POSITIONED TO IMPLEMENT MANY KEY PROPOSALS; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER, MINUTECLINIC

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hess Corp (Call) (NYSE:HES) by 72,400 shares to 95,600 shares, valued at $5.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Rep Bk San Francisco Cal Com (NYSE:FRC) by 8,932 shares to 56,806 shares, valued at $5.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

