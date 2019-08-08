Walleye Trading Has Decreased Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake; Rbo & Co Raised Coca (KO) Stake By $1.54 Million

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) stake by 81.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc sold 127,009 shares as Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO)’s stock rose 0.52%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 29,491 shares with $1.59M value, down from 156,500 last quarter. Xpo Logistics Inc now has $6.56B valuation. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $70.08. About 767,149 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 08/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 19/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS REPORTS OVER $450M ANNUAL TECHNOLOGY INVESTMENT; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 03/05/2018 – XPO CEO LOOKING AT TARGEST IN NORTH AMERICA, WESTERN EUROPE; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 08/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Contract Logistics Site Reaches Safety Milestone; 13/03/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics CIO Mario Harik to Speak on Supply Chain Consumerization at Home Delivery World 2018; 24/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS – LAUNCHED XPO DIRECT, A NEW, SHARED-SPACE DISTRIBUTION MODEL FOR OMNICHANNEL RETAIL & E-COMMERCE CUSTOMERS

Rbo & Co Llc increased Coca (KO) stake by 13.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rbo & Co Llc acquired 33,476 shares as Coca (KO)’s stock rose 8.31%. The Rbo & Co Llc holds 284,156 shares with $13.32 million value, up from 250,680 last quarter. Coca now has $229.50B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.67. About 7.64M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola earnings: 47 cents per share, vs 46 cents expected; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Earnings Boosted by New Diet Flavors–Update; 30/03/2018 – The Coca-Cola Co Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola On Track to Deliver Full Yr Targets; 09/03/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – LARRY TANENBAUM O.C. & JUNIOR BRIDGEMAN HAVE SIGNED NON-BINDING LOI TO BUY CANADIAN BOTTLING & DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi tops estimates, promises more investments in N. America; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 EPS Cont Ops Up 8%-10%

Among 10 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. XPO Logistics had 18 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Loop Capital downgraded XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Monday, August 5 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, April 5 with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Credit Suisse maintained XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $75 target in Monday, February 25 report. The stock of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19. The rating was maintained by Stephens with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, August 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has 96,808 shares. Andra Ap reported 67,200 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Westpac Bk has 0% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 7,835 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 7,260 shares. Stevens Capital Management Ltd Partnership owns 19,839 shares. Daiwa Secs Grp accumulated 0% or 4,510 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust holds 2,521 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated stated it has 2.18M shares. 217,339 are owned by Federated Investors Pa. Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). World Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 7,323 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Raymond James And Assocs holds 218,271 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 687,554 shares.

Walleye Trading Llc increased Occidental Pete Corp (Call) (NYSE:OXY) stake by 71,800 shares to 147,700 valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Signet Jewelers Limited (Put) (NYSE:SIG) stake by 21,400 shares and now owns 80,700 shares. Iqvia Hldgs Inc (Call) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Coca-Cola had 23 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Wednesday, April 24. As per Wednesday, July 24, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. On Wednesday, April 24 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, April 24 with “Equal-Weight”. Deutsche Bank maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $6000 target. Jefferies maintained The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on Friday, March 8 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, July 1 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea has 2.84M shares. Conning Incorporated reported 1.49% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jpmorgan Chase And Comm accumulated 60.79 million shares. Banque Pictet Cie invested in 0.07% or 80,920 shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.01% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Botty Investors Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1,200 shares in its portfolio. Farmers Merchants Invs reported 122,704 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Private Cap accumulated 18,000 shares. Permanens Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Scott Selber invested in 0.18% or 7,378 shares. Seatown Pte reported 0.61% stake. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 1.02% or 1.01 million shares. Shamrock Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 594 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreno Evelyn V has invested 1.71% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Moreover, Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.25% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).