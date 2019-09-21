Walleye Trading Has Decreased Its Stake in World Wrestling Entmt (Call) (WWE) by $489,600 as Stock Declined; Wilen Investment Management Has Decreased Position in Chase Corp. (CCF) as Valuation Rose

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) (WWE) by 90.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 6,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 1.01M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 23/04/2018 – WWE® Publishes Revised Historical Trending Schedules; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership

Wilen Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Chase Corp. (CCF) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilen Investment Management Corp sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.51% . The institutional investor held 101,849 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.75M, down from 107,792 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilen Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Chase Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock increased 5.01% or $5.35 during the last trading session, reaching $112.2. About 63,204 shares traded or 118.76% up from the average. Chase Corporation (NYSEMKT:CCF) has declined 16.06% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.06% the S&P500. Some Historical CCF News: 06/03/2018 Chase Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Chase Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Chase Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCF); 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Adj EPS $1.10; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corp Divests Itself of Structural Composites Ops to Roblon US; 18/04/2018 – Chase Corporation Divests Structural Composites Business; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q EPS $1.07; 04/04/2018 – Chase Corp 2Q Rev $65.9M; 02/05/2018 – Chase Corporation Deploys CloudGenix to Build AppFabric SD-WAN; 09/05/2018 – Dir Gack Gifts 170 Of Chase Corp

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 48,805 shares. 8,667 were reported by Prelude Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Lmr Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.02% or 8,953 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Company has invested 0.03% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Cap Impact Advsrs holds 0.81% or 30,449 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt reported 146,395 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.05% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Friess Assocs Lc has 1.11% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 211,523 shares. Arrow invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Quantbot Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.17% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). 31,938 were accumulated by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. Amer Century invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Navellier Assoc reported 7,363 shares.

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Play by Play: Rogers Announces (NYSE: $RCI) Sixth Season of Hometown Hockey and WWE (NYSE: $WWE) to Broadcast SmackDown and Raw Draft – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WWE Shareholders Should Expect A Smackdown – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019, Multichannel.com published: “Fox Sports Announces WWE Programming Ahead Of Friday Night Smackdown Debut – Multichannel News” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stock Market Today: Hong Kong Saves the Day – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total S A (Put) (NYSE:TOT) by 15,500 shares to 109,000 shares, valued at $6.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cirrus Logic Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 16,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Ashland Global Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 earnings per share, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Wilen Investment Management Corp, which manages about $240.00M and $128.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraton Perform (NYSE:KRA) by 89,400 shares to 233,402 shares, valued at $7.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More news for Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “Chase Corporation Announces Third Quarter Results Revenue of $72.11 Million Earnings Per Share of $0.90 Paid Down Revolving Credit Facility in Full Further Progress on Facility Consolidation – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “Chase Corporation Announces Second Quarter Results – Revenue of $66.6 Million – Earnings Per Share of $0.56 – Business Wire” and published on April 09, 2019 is yet another important article.

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 4 investors sold CCF shares while 22 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.23 million shares or 6.05% more from 5.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 8,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Martingale Asset LP owns 0.02% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 17,449 shares. Ameriprise Inc reported 0% stake. 169,270 were reported by Minerva Advsrs Lc. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) for 385 shares. Swiss Bancshares holds 0% or 14,000 shares. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited stated it has 0.03% in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. 43,100 are owned by Systematic Mngmt Lp. Moreover, Vanguard Grp has 0% invested in Chase Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF). Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 362,501 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0% or 45,119 shares in its portfolio. Millennium reported 2,546 shares. Next Financial Grp Inc Inc owns 344 shares.