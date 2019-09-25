Walleye Trading Has Cut Tech Data (Call) (TECD) Stake by $811,200 as Share Price Declined; Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Shareholder Conning Has Cut Stake

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (Call) (TECD) by 69.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 7,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 3,500 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $366,000, down from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $101.24. About 219,233 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Sees 1Q Adj EPS $1.30-Adj EPS $1.60; 20/03/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 15/05/2018 – Lyrical Asset Management Buys New 4.5% Position in Tech Data; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Six Tech Data Executives Recognized on CRN’s 2018 Women of the Channel List; 24/05/2018 – M2 Presswire: TECH DATA HELPS WEBSTORES SQUEEZE MORE OUT OF ONLINE SHELF SPACE WITH CITRUS; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q Net $33.7M; 22/03/2018 – Tech Data: Exclusive: Inside the Tech Data boardroom, three directors change the look of leadership; 07/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as Americas Distributor of the Year by Riverbed Technology; 02/04/2018 – Tech Data Earns Five-Star Ratings in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide

Conning Inc decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 10.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc analyzed 49,327 shares as the company's stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 416,352 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.02M, down from 465,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $63.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28.89. About 5.24 million shares traded or 40.52% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 85,449 shares to 578,801 shares, valued at $27.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (Prn) by 2.61M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.44 million shares, and has risen its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Advsr Asset Mgmt invested 0.04% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Addison Capital accumulated 0.3% or 14,772 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 7,091 shares. Next Group Inc invested in 0.03% or 8,377 shares. Ntv Asset Management Lc holds 0.37% or 44,426 shares in its portfolio. Garrison Bradford & Assocs has 108,416 shares. Hudock Capital Group reported 3,019 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Franklin Resources Inc holds 0% or 318,490 shares in its portfolio. Sentinel Comm Lba holds 16.98% or 2.14 million shares. Hamilton Point Advisors Lc has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 19,239 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 875,313 shares or 3.04% of its portfolio. Captrust accumulated 153,985 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 0.02% or 63,109 shares. Corda Investment Mngmt Lc has 38,698 shares.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 EPS, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 13.63 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "5 Energy Stocks Gurus Are Buying – Yahoo Finance" on September 23, 2019

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $106.08M for 8.49 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vitamin Shoppe Inc (Put) (NYSE:VSI) by 152,300 shares to 172,000 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (Put) (NYSE:UVE) by 11,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 41,147 shares. Northern has 707,388 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Alpha Windward Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.32% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Sei Invests holds 0.01% or 41,556 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability Company invested in 2,505 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 6,500 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 0.04% stake. Moreover, Euclidean Techs Mgmt Limited Company has 2.2% invested in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 22,314 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Fifth Third Bancshares has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Lord Abbett reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Systematic Fincl Lp invested in 0.04% or 8,819 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd accumulated 24,819 shares. Geode Capital Management Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 641,639 shares.