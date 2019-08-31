Walleye Trading Has Cut Stake in Truecar (Call) (TRUE) by $442,200; Lafitte Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Monarch Casino & Resort (MCRI) Stake by $888,251; Share Value Rose

Lafitte Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafitte Capital Management Lp bought 20,657 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.42% . The hedge fund held 1.01M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.34 million, up from 988,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafitte Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $801.08M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $44.38. About 23,136 shares traded. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) has risen 0.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCRI News: 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Monarch Casino 1Q Rev $56.3M; 14/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCRI); 26/04/2018 – MONARCH CASINO & RESORT INC MCRI.O – QTRLY SHR $ 0.36; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 05/03/2018 Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at the 30th Annual Roth Conference; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Conference May 15; 23/05/2018 – Prota/MCRI Completes Enrolment of Phase 2b Multicentre Clinical Trial of Probiotic Oral Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Peanut Allergy (PPOIT-003); 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Truecar Inc (Call) (TRUE) by 96.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 73,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.12% . The institutional investor held 2,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18,000, down from 76,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Truecar Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $407.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.96. About 495,021 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 53.27% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 27/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in TrueCar, Inc. to the June 1, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Action; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) and Encourages; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O FY2018 REV VIEW $362.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – TrueCar 1Q Rev $81.1M; 11/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar, Inc; 14/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MCRI shares while 28 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 0.82% less from 10.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). American Gp invested in 8,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 131,956 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP has invested 0% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). Blackrock holds 0% or 1.76M shares. Dorsey Wright holds 156 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) for 4,269 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) or 342,521 shares. Venator Cap Ltd owns 62,400 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 250 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Company has 21,443 shares. Morgan Dempsey Cap Management Ltd Llc has 0.41% invested in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI). 9,100 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Us Bank De reported 18,519 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TRUE shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Voya Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 36,974 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 600,117 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) holds 139 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Blackrock Incorporated reported 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Company owns 30,501 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amer Intll Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). 53,870 are held by Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md stated it has 44,279 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0% stake. Northern Tru reported 0% stake. Vanguard Gp invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.02% invested in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 81,012 shares.