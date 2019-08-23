Walleye Trading Has Boosted Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) Position By $15.87 Million; American Capital Management Cut Haemonetics (HAE) Stake By $5.81 Million

American Capital Management Inc decreased Haemonetics (HAE) stake by 29.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. American Capital Management Inc sold 66,765 shares as Haemonetics (HAE)’s stock rose 36.81%. The American Capital Management Inc holds 161,235 shares with $14.11 million value, down from 228,000 last quarter. Haemonetics now has $6.68 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $131.65. About 109,904 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 26.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 13/04/2018 – FDA: Acrodose PLus and PL Systems by Haemonetics: Recall – Low pH Readings for Platelets Stored in CLX HP Bag; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.43; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Names Said Bolorforosh Chief Technology Officer; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – SEES FISCAL 2019 CASH FLOW FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES (GAAP) $150 – $175 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Haemonetics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAE); 28/03/2018 – Haemonetics Announces Regulatory Clearances of NexSys PCS Enhanced Software With YES Technology; 06/04/2018 – FDA: HAEMONETICS RECALLS SOME LOTS OF ACRODOSE PLUS,PL SYSTEMS; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C

Walleye Trading Llc increased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM) stake by 176.32% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 157,100 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 246,200 shares with $24.92M value, up from 89,100 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co (Call) now has $338.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $105.89. About 6.34M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – QTRLY FIXED INCOME MARKETS REV GROWTH WAS OFFSET BY LOWER CLIENT ACTIVITY IN RATES AND CREDIT; 07/05/2018 – JPM’S ULRICH: DELEVERAGING, DERISKING TO CONTINUE IN CHINA; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presentation at J.P. Morgan Homebuilding and Building Products Conference to be Webcast Live on May 15, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Despegar.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 29/03/2018 – Wall St Weekahead-Eager for calming news, investors look to earnings; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFF RATE 2.28 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.40 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Oracle Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 07/05/2018 – JP Morgan downgrades Shake Shack on valuation, cost structure

American Capital Management Inc increased Tivity Health stake by 136,175 shares to 1.24M valued at $21.75M in 2019Q1. It also upped Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) stake by 7,417 shares and now owns 140,317 shares. Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Haemonetics has $15000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $141’s average target is 7.10% above currents $131.65 stock price. Haemonetics had 6 analyst reports since April 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, May 14 to “Outperform”. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) rating on Wednesday, August 7. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $14800 target. The stock of Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Raymond James.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Sector Pension Board accumulated 46,700 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Chicago Equity Prtn Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,085 shares. Magnetar Fin Limited Liability Co owns 34,062 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc has 0% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 103 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has invested 0% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Axiom Invsts Lc De holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 22,752 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 19,581 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.03% or 574,698 shares. Strs Ohio has 19,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bridgeway Capital Management reported 7,100 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 277,814 shares stake. Gideon Capital invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can holds 1,323 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natixis owns 0.01% invested in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 9,723 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $15.90 million activity. $6.99M worth of stock was sold by Simon – Christopher on Monday, August 19.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Stanley Black & Decker Inc (Call) (NYSE:SWK) stake by 11,500 shares to 6,900 valued at $940,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Grand Canyon Ed Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) stake by 8,977 shares and now owns 423 shares. Columbia Sportswear Co (Put) (NASDAQ:COLM) was reduced too.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity. 18,200 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ok holds 0.83% or 76,201 shares. Sfmg Ltd Com accumulated 10,084 shares. A D Beadell Counsel holds 0.61% or 6,780 shares in its portfolio. Covington Capital Mngmt has 199,105 shares. 75,152 were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Liability Corporation. Cls Invests Ltd Llc has 12,396 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Lc reported 4.26M shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Amarillo Bancorp has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Connable Office Incorporated has 17,240 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Mngmt Lc reported 2,427 shares. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 1.25% stake. Tcw Group holds 1.67% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 1.72 million shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca owns 0.82% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 20,402 shares. Orca Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 12,053 shares. S&Co Inc has invested 0.27% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).