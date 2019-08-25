Walleye Trading Has Boosted By $1.73 Million Its Dollar Gen New (Put) (DG) Position; Agilysys (AGYS) Has 1.97 Sentiment

Agilysys Inc (AGYS) investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.93 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 63 funds increased or opened new positions, while 32 reduced and sold their positions in Agilysys Inc. The funds in our database reported: 16.47 million shares, down from 18.98 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Agilysys Inc in top ten positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 24 Increased: 41 New Position: 22.

Walleye Trading Llc increased Dollar Gen Corp New (Put) (DG) stake by 62.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 14,500 shares as Dollar Gen Corp New (Put) (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 37,800 shares with $4.51 million value, up from 23,300 last quarter. Dollar Gen Corp New (Put) now has $35.39 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $136.99. About 1.35 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Net Sales to Increase Approximately 9%; 29/05/2018 – Dollar General Corp expected to post earnings of $1.40 a share – Earnings Preview; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Other Parents Two Weeks of Parental Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $107; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Dollar General Has More Expansion in Store for Q2 – The Motley Fool” on August 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Fantastic Stocks for Low-Risk Investors – Motley Fool” published on August 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dollar General: Pricier But Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Retail sector looks for Walmart salvation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General has $15200 highest and $105 lowest target. $136.47’s average target is -0.38% below currents $136.99 stock price. Dollar General had 31 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of DG in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Monday, March 18. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Top Pick” rating and $15000 target in Thursday, June 13 report. UBS maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, May 31. UBS has “Buy” rating and $14300 target. Guggenheim maintained the shares of DG in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, March 15 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, February 26. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $120 target in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, June 3 report. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) earned “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 15.

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Chubb Limited (Call) stake by 2,800 shares to 9,000 valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Applied Matls Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMAT) stake by 23,500 shares and now owns 134,200 shares. Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Water Island Cap Ltd Liability reported 16,809 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 34,003 shares. Chevy Chase Holdg reported 0.11% stake. Bath Savings Trust accumulated 1,825 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldgs Inc has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.12M shares. Oppenheimer And accumulated 37,411 shares. Moreover, San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp Inc (Ca) has 0.09% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Llp Ma stated it has 37 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 122,653 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 350,869 shares. Wesbanco National Bank has 1,865 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp owns 135,420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 139,278 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 8,755 shares. Jackson Square Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.33% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.09 earnings per share, up 43.75% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.16 per share. After $-0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Agilysys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 23 insider sales for $10.12 million activity.

The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 96,809 shares traded. Agilysys, Inc. (AGYS) has risen 51.89% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AGYS News: 22/03/2018 – Agilysys Participates in HTNG Whitepaper on GDPR; 15/03/2018 – Agilysys to Sponsor Crescent Hotels & Resorts Leadership Conference; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Prabuddha Biswas Appointed Chief Technology Officer, Effective April 19; 24/05/2018 – Agilysys 4Q Rev $32.1M; 15/05/2018 – Release of New Eatec® Version Brings Simplified Installation and Enhanced Integrations; 21/04/2018 – DJ Agilysys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGYS); 24/05/2018 – Agilysys Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter Revenue Rises 5% to $32.1 Million Inclusive of 32% Increase in SAAS Revenue; 07/03/2018 Agilysys Solutions Selected by The Summit Hotel, Cincinnati to Optimize Efficiency and Enhance the Guest Experience; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys: Heather Varian Foster Appointed VP of Marketing, a New Position at Agilysys, Effective March 29; 23/03/2018 – Agilysys Appoints Two New Senior Executives to Lead Technology and Marketing Initiatives

More notable recent Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Agilysys (AGYS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: REPH, AGYS, IVC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Agilysys Inc (AGYS) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software services and products to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has market cap of $643.73 million. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services.