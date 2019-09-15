Walleye Trading Has Boosted Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) Holding by $387,258 as Market Value Rose; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Kessler Investment Group Lowered Holding by $302,575

Kessler Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc sold 2,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 22,579 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03 million, down from 24,854 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 23.36 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Expect AI-in-everything at this week’s Microsoft and Google developer conferences; 29/03/2018 – PRESTARIANG – UNIT AWARDED CONTRACT BY LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI MALAYSIA TO PROVIDE MICROSOFT SOFTWARE LICENCES, SERVICES FOR 38.2 MLN RGT; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft says the deal means it could combine Semantic’s technology with its own AI efforts; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT CALLS 3G CAPITAL EXECUTIVES “GREAT, GREAT” MANAGERS AND “WONDERFUL” PARTNERS; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 116.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 193,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The institutional investor held 359,629 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $852,000, up from 166,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.88 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.8. About 11.63 million shares traded or 30.08% up from the average. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AK Steel for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL 1Q EPS 9C, EST. 2C; 13/03/2018 – IAM MEMBERS RATIFY LABOR PACT FOR AK STEEL MIDDLETOWN WORKS; 08/03/2018 – Ross says U.S. steel firms to benefit from increased production; 13/03/2018 – AK STEEL HOLDING CORP – CO SAID CONTRACT WAS RATIFIED IN VOTING HELD ON MARCH 12, 2018; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 30/04/2018 – AK STEEL SAYS AUTOMOTIVE MARKET REMAINS HEALTHY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold AKS shares while 47 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 191.91 million shares or 0.93% more from 190.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ellington Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) or 30,000 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 260 shares. The New York-based Sg Americas Secs has invested 0.01% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Van Eck Associates Corp stated it has 0% in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Northern Tru Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 3.97M shares. 25,000 were reported by Cibc National Bank & Trust Usa. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 385,224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lpl Financial Limited Company reported 49,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Communications holds 0% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 20,272 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Pinnacle Holdg Limited Liability Co invested in 1,500 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.08% or 190,000 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Royal Savings Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 711,998 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Lc owns 0% invested in AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) for 2.06 million shares.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 19,500 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $484,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 163,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,288 shares, and cut its stake in Genesis Energy LP (Call) (NYSE:GEL).

Kessler Investment Group Llc, which manages about $101.98M and $95.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE) by 190,551 shares to 190,676 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.