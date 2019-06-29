Walleye Trading Decreased Stake in Cheniere Energy (LNG) as Share Price Rose; Braun Stacey Associates Decreased Its Eog Res Com (EOG) Stake by $1.32 Million; Share Value Declined

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 86.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 16,606 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,494 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170,000, down from 19,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 2.69 million shares traded or 47.30% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 4 (Table); 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy, Inc. Announces Offer to Acquire Outstanding Shrs of Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC; 09/03/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Posts 2017 Annual Report; 27/03/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : BERNSTEIN RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET-PERFORM; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG CEO MICHAEL SMITH SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 30/05/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for May 30 (Table); 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Is Said to Seek $6.4 Billion in Debt for Next LNG Wave

Braun Stacey Associates Inc decreased its stake in Eog Res Inc Com (EOG) by 9.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc sold 13,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 138,620 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19M, down from 152,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Eog Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $93.16. About 3.74 million shares traded or 3.85% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 27/03/2018 – EOG SAYS LOCKED IN 60% OF ITS OILFIELD SERVICES FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – ON TRACK TO REDUCE WELL COSTS 5 PERCENT IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME; 03/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC – TARGETS $3 BLN DEBT REDUCTION AND HIGHER DIVIDEND GROWTH RATE; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q Adj EPS $1.19; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CAN REDUCE DEBT, GROW DIVIDEND AT MOST OIL PRICES; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EOG seeking to pull out of British North Sea; 29/05/2018 – EOG Resources at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Analysts await EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.47 EPS, up 7.30% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.37 per share. EOG’s profit will be $853.08 million for 15.84 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by EOG Resources, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadcom Inc Com by 20,473 shares to 21,463 shares, valued at $6.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4,103 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc Com (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (Call) (NYSE:RHI) by 15,100 shares to 20,500 shares, valued at $1.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.