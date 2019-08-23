Walleye Trading Decreased Its Ncr New (Put) (NCR) Stake; Last Week Schlumberger Limited (SLB) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Schlumberger has $55 highest and $4100 lowest target. $49.17’s average target is 52.65% above currents $32.21 stock price. Schlumberger had 12 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, July 22. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 7 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Jefferies. See Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) latest ratings:

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Ncr Corp New (Put) (NCR) stake by 70.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) has risen 21.75% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.75% the S&P500.

More notable recent NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) news were published by various financial outlets.

Among 4 analysts covering NCR Corp (NYSE:NCR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. NCR Corp has $33 highest and $3100 lowest target. $32’s average target is 3.80% above currents $30.83 stock price. NCR Corp had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) rating on Friday, July 26. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $3100 target. The stock of NCR Corporation (NYSE:NCR) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, March 25. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by DA Davidson. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by J.P. Morgan.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold Schlumberger Limited shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 457,932 were reported by Confluence Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Proshare Advsr Llc accumulated 244,099 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership owns 5.89M shares. Appleton Inc Ma owns 40,330 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Brinker Capital holds 0.13% or 78,088 shares. Citizens And Northern has invested 0.47% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stanley invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, National Asset has 0.05% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 709 were accumulated by Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Cap Ww Investors stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Blair William Il owns 156,571 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. M&T State Bank Corporation invested 0.09% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 53,690 are owned by Mitchell Group Inc. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va owns 4,953 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mechanics Financial Bank Trust Department owns 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 13,985 shares.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology services and products to the gas and oil exploration and production industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $44.55 billion. The Company’s Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir imaging, monitoring, and development services; wireline technologies for open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services comprising surface and downhole services; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services. It has a 21.62 P/E ratio. The Company’s Drilling Group segment designs, makes, and markets roller cone and fixed cutter drill bits; supplies drilling fluid systems; provides pressure drilling and underbalanced drilling solutions, and environmental services and products; mud logging services; land drilling rigs and support services; and well planning and drilling, engineering, supervision, logistics, procurement, contracting, and drilling rig management services, as well as bottom-hole-assembly, borehole-enlargement technologies, impact tools, tubulars, and tubular services.

The stock decreased 4.45% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 6.20M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIA PRELIMINARY APPROVES PURCHASE OF UP TO 49 PCT STAKE IN EDC BY SCHLUMBERGER – RIA; 21/05/2018 – TASS CITES RDIF HEAD DMITRIEV ON SCHLUMBERGER, EURASIA DRILLING; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 25/04/2018 – Schlumberger: Helge Lund Resigns From Board; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES U.S. DRILLING WORK GROWING IN COMING QUARTERS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY – GOLAR, OPHIR REMAIN ACTIVELY ENGAGED IN SENIOR LEVEL DISCUSSIONS WITH A NUMBER OF COUNTERPARTIES OVER A FINANCING SOLUTION FOR PROJECT