Walleye Trading Decreased Fossil Group (Put) (FOSL) Stake; Last Week Limoneira Company (LMNR) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Limoneira Co – Common Stock (NASDAQ:LMNR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Limoneira Co – Common Stock has $3000 highest and $1800 lowest target. $24’s average target is 30.36% above currents $18.41 stock price. Limoneira Co – Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Tuesday, May 14. See Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) latest ratings:

25/09/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

22/07/2019 Broker: National Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $30.0000 Initiates Coverage On

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

14/05/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $18.0000 Downgrade

Walleye Trading Llc decreased Fossil Group Inc (Put) (FOSL) stake by 88.34% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc sold 81,100 shares as Fossil Group Inc (Put) (FOSL)’s stock declined 14.22%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 10,700 shares with $123,000 value, down from 91,800 last quarter. Fossil Group Inc (Put) now has $604.15 million valuation. It closed at $11.97 lastly. It is down 56.02% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – FOSSIL GROUP, INC. AND PUMA SE SIGNED A GLOBAL LICENSE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Says With Belgya’s Election the Board Consists of Nine Members; 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 99C; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – SEES FISCAL 2018 RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF APPROXIMATELY $55 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Fossil Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOSL); 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Loss Before Income Taxes of $40M to Loss $50M; 15/05/2018 – D E Shaw Buys New 1.8% Position in Fossil

More notable recent Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR)? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Is Carrying A Fair Bit Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Fool.com published: “Will Limoneira’s Stock Rebound After Its Upcoming Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “Bloomberg – Bloomberg” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Limoneira (LMNR) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $327.20 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Lemon Operations, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It currently has negative earnings. The Lemon Operations segment grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons directly to food service, wholesale, and retail customers, as well as packs lemons grown by others.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 7 investors sold Limoneira Company shares while 18 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 8.29 million shares or 1.40% less from 8.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 60,191 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P has 642,292 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 38,000 were accumulated by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 27,575 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 20,574 shares. Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% stake. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 6,447 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 12,042 shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited Com has 0% invested in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 18,587 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt accumulated 29,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Pnc Financial Gru stated it has 0% in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR). Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 10,650 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) for 186 shares. First Tru Lp stated it has 26,711 shares. Retail Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR).

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,850 activity. 500 shares were bought by Teague Alex M, worth $9,850 on Friday, June 21.

The stock increased 0.71% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $18.41. About 121,728 shares traded or 91.01% up from the average. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42; 21/04/2018 – DJ Limoneira Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LMNR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 39 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 51.44 million shares or 2.59% less from 52.80 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Mackay Shields has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). United Serv Automobile Association owns 14,589 shares. 8,461 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 30,974 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership invested in 199,020 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Gru stated it has 146,368 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 2.92M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Synovus Financial Corporation owns 90,201 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company invested in 0% or 43,692 shares. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 15,631 shares. Moreover, Spark Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Contrarius Invest Mngmt Limited stated it has 3.09% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Clearbridge Invs Ltd Co, a New York-based fund reported 1,814 shares.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.26 million activity. Shares for $2.01M were bought by McKelvey Gregory A. The insider Frey Martin bought 5,000 shares worth $48,500. Hart Darren E. bought 20,000 shares worth $200,600.

Walleye Trading Llc increased Sm Energy Co (Put) (NYSE:SM) stake by 25,400 shares to 57,900 valued at $725,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Price T Rowe Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TROW) stake by 8,400 shares and now owns 14,200 shares. Dentsply Sirona Inc (Put) was raised too.

Analysts await Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.40 EPS, up 110.53% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.19 per share. FOSL’s profit will be $20.19M for 7.48 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Fossil Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,100.00% EPS growth.