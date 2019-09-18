Walleye Trading Cut Its Sanmina (Call) (SANM) Stake as Share Price Declined; Bb&T (BBT) Stock Price Rose While Kdi Capital Partners Has Upped Position

Kdi Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 33.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kdi Capital Partners Llc bought 55,498 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The hedge fund held 223,250 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.97 million, up from 167,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kdi Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $52.76. About 3.28M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 23/04/2018 – BB&T Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (Call) (SANM) by 99.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 84,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.59% . The institutional investor held 400 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 84,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $32.59. About 153,639 shares traded. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 9.29% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 24/04/2018 – Sanmina reported profit and sales that were better than anticipated for their second quarter of fiscal 2018; 05/04/2018 – SANMINA – RECEIVED FDA REGISTRATION AT MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHENNAI, ENABLING CO TO MANUFACTURE FINISHED MEDICAL INSTRUMENTS, DEVICES IN INDIA; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 08/05/2018 – Viking Technology Introduces VT-PM Family of NVMe U.2 Persistent Memory Drives; 14/05/2018 – Nuveen Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Sanmina; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Rev $1.70B-$1.75B; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina 2Q EPS 33c; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Shareholders Vote in Favor of Board Nominees by Wide Margi; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C

Kdi Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $454.13 million and $267.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 3,448 shares to 54,227 shares, valued at $14.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 8,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,069 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG).

Analysts await Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.63 per share. SANM’s profit will be $45.93 million for 12.34 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Sanmina Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.59% negative EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $11.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Humana Inc (Call) (NYSE:HUM) by 2,400 shares to 5,800 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (Call) (NYSE:OKE) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (Call) (NYSE:MCK).