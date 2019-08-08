Walleye Trading Cut Its Polaris Inds (Put) (PII) Stake by $361,200; Stock Declined; Redmile Group Decreased Fate Therapeutics (FATE) Holding by $3.68 Million as Valuation Rose

Redmile Group Llc decreased its stake in Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc sold 216,697 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.11% . The hedge fund held 10.36M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $182.02M, down from 10.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Fate Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26B market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $19.39. About 582,127 shares traded. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has risen 152.00% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 152.00% the S&P500. Some Historical FATE News: 19/03/2018 – FATE SAYS NO PROTMUNE-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS REPORTED; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell Im; 29/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Initial Clinical Data of FATE-NK100 for Recurrent Ovarian Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Expand Scope of License Agreement to include Gene-edited T-cell lmmunotherapies; 10/05/2018 – Invus Public Equities Advisors Buys 1.6% of Fate Therapeutics; 10/05/2018 – FATE THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.27; 16/04/2018 – Fate Therapeutics Announces Off-the-Shelf CAR T-cell Cancer Immunotherapy to be Featured at 2018 AACR Annual Meeting Press Prog; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics: Cash, Equivalents $100.9M at Dec. 31 Vs. $92.1M Prior Year; 08/05/2018 – Fate Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – Fate Therapeutics 4Q Rev $1.03M

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (Put) (PII) by 64.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 4,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 2,400 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $203,000, down from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $92.29. About 263,855 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Increased Its Full-Year 2018 Sales Guidance to Up 4% to 6%; 30/05/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC – BOAT HOLDINGS WILL MAINTAIN ITS HEADQUARTERS AND MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN ELKHART, INDIANA; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Launches Industry’s Most Complete Government Side-by-Side Line-Up; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 09/05/2018 – Polaris RZR® Factory Racing Continues Dominant 2018 Season Clinching Victories at VT Construction Silver State 300 Presented by Method Racing Wheels; 13/04/2018 – Polaris Hosted `RANGER Country™ USA’ Celebration for Pinedale, Wyoming With Help From Country Music Superstar Jake Owen; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Polaris Software Lab for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 25/04/2018 – Polaris Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Polaris Industries Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.05-Adj EPS $6.20

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold FATE shares while 39 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 55.48 million shares or 3.48% more from 53.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 12,602 shares. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur holds 28,144 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt Inc reported 37,632 shares. Ameritas Partners Inc accumulated 5,030 shares. Altrinsic Global Advsrs holds 0.06% or 70,000 shares. 23,500 were accumulated by Weiss Multi. Voya Ltd Liability Co holds 25,112 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 80,220 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De reported 0% stake. Morgan Stanley accumulated 121,343 shares. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Moreover, Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) for 99,950 shares. 7.05M are owned by Fmr Lc. Massachusetts-based Polaris Venture Mgmt Com V Ltd Liability Company has invested 21.65% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE). Blume Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 25,000 shares to 325,000 shares, valued at $8.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Inflarx Nv by 147,238 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $99.93 million for 14.42 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 24,269 shares to 31,269 shares, valued at $1.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 34,767 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,267 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (Call) (NYSE:DRI).

Since February 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,660 activity.