Walleye Trading Cut Its Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stake as Shares Rose; Alpha Windward Trimmed Holding in Fulton Finl Pa (FULT) by $427,500

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 41.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 51,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.49% . The institutional investor held 72,116 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $914,000, down from 123,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75 billion market cap company. It closed at $13.54 lastly. It is down 8.01% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500.

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Fulton Finl Corp Pa (FULT) by 98.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 28,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 506 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8,000, down from 29,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Fulton Finl Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 892,791 shares traded or 6.81% up from the average. Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) has declined 2.07% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical FULT News: 22/05/2018 – Bank Regulator Approves Merger of Three Fulton Fincl Corp Subsidiary Banks; 25/05/2018 – Atlanta CBS: EXCLUSIVE: Fired Lithonia PD chief failed “to be completely candid” in landing Fulton Co. job; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net $49.5M; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 12C/SHR FROM 11C, EST. 12C; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Fincl 1Q Net Interest Income $151.3 Million; 14/03/2018 – ESPN: Sources: Ex-Chief Fulton to sign with Texans; 20/03/2018 – Fulton Fincl Raises Dividend to 12c; 17/04/2018 – Fulton Financial Reports First Quarter Net Income of $49.5 Million, or $0.28 Per Share; 20/03/2018 – FULTON FINL BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 26/04/2018 – HFF Announces $181.57M Construction Financing for Development of Class A Office Tower in Chicago’s Fulton Market District

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $149.96M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP) by 8,220 shares to 8,490 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 2,760 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,849 shares, and has risen its stake in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Analysts await Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FULT’s profit will be $58.16 million for 11.24 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Fulton Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.33 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $335.14 million for 10.26 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 49,500 shares to 55,200 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Middleby Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 28,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (Call) (NASDAQ:CY).

