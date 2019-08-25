Walleye Trading Cut Its Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) Position by $762,700; Stock Price Declined; Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Holder Welch Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake by $3.26 Million

Welch Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Capital Partners Llc sold 17,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 9,600 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75 million, down from 27,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $428.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.29% or $7.37 during the last trading session, reaching $164.54. About 20.12M shares traded or 1.09% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Lazada Founder and Current CEO Max Bittner Will Take on Role of Senior Adviser to Alibaba to Assist in Transition; 27/04/2018 – South Africa’s Coronation Exits Alibaba, Buys Walgreens — Barrons.com; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba is working on a Chinese-language device to rival Amazon’s Echo, The Information reported; 09/04/2018 – AI startup Sensetime raises $600m from Alibaba-led consortium; 27/03/2018 – Alaska Governor: Tech giant Alibaba Group joins Opportunity Alaska: China Trade Mission; 19/03/2018 – Japan’s Aeon teams up with Alibaba-backed startup on AI-run stores; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC – E-COMMERCE TEAM IN SAN FRANCISCO WILL MANAGE ONGOING CHINA BUSINESS WITH OPERATIONAL SUPPORT FROM FUNG OMNI IN SHANGHAI; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA Margin for Core Commerce 43%; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba invests additional $2 billion in Southeast Asian e-commerce firm Lazada

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (Call) (HAL) by 26.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 26,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.64% . The institutional investor held 73,600 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, down from 99,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Halliburton Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.09% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $17.72. About 13.19 million shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 45.61% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.61% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 10/04/2018 – Halliburton Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Halliburton Locks Up Top Talent as Rivals ‘Aggressively’ Recruit; 25/05/2018 – Halliburton Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Operating Income Was $354 Million; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON: OILFIELD LABOR MARKET REMAINS TIGHT; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES ITS CAPITAL SPENDING AT $2 BILLION FOR 2018; 23/05/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Copy of Halliburton’s resignation letter available for review online at; 27/03/2018 – HALLIBURTON SEES FRACK MARKET REMAININING TIGHT THROUGH 2018; 25/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON CO HAL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $59

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold HAL shares while 231 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 653.08 million shares or 4.23% less from 681.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Merchants Corp holds 0.21% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 44,084 shares. Channing Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Reilly Fin Advsr Ltd Liability reported 39,060 shares. 140,379 were accumulated by Bollard Llc. Cwm Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Two Sigma Securities Ltd owns 28,989 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 3.05M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 27,994 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.06% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Co holds 22,649 shares. Moreover, Sigma Planning has 0.03% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Oakworth Capital stated it has 1,662 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Ltd Ca has 19,720 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Associate Ltd has invested 0.05% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). 38,148 are held by Kentucky Retirement Sys.

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, down 26.00% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.5 per share. HAL’s profit will be $324.10M for 11.97 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.71% EPS growth.

