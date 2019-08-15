Walleye Trading Cut Its Carnival (CCL) Holding by $5.88 Million; As South Jersey Ind (SJI) Market Valuation Rose, Reaves W H & Company Lifted Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in South Jersey Ind (SJI) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 31,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.54 million, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in South Jersey Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $30.86. About 334,403 shares traded. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 1.98% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q Economic EPS $1.26; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries Backs FY18 Economic EPS $1.57-$1.65; 21/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within South Jersey Industries, SITO Mobile, Ormat Technologies, R; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 99.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 117,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 984 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50,000, down from 118,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $44.71. About 4.90 million shares traded or 15.79% up from the average. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – CHANGES IN FUEL PRICES & CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES EXPECTED TO INCREASE FY 2018 EARNINGS BY 0.10/SHARE COMPARED TO DEC GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 07/03/2018 – Holland America Line Continues its Brand Evolution with Revamped Onboard Retail Experience to Deliver Relevant Brands and Merchandise That Reflect Premium Line’s Amazing Destinations; 15/03/2018 – Princess Cruises Debuts Curated Culinary Experiences with New Bon Appétit Partnership; 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Carnival gives kid free cruise for his Snapchat handle; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Raises Quarterly Dividend to 50c From 45c; 26/04/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – GONG XIAO CHENG RESIGNED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces 2019-2020 Caribbean Season; 27/03/2018 – St Thomas Source: VI Carnival 2018 to Begin With Calypso Elimination Tent on March 31

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adage Ptnrs Group Limited Liability owns 0.02% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 250,000 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has 0.03% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 170,000 shares. Eulav Asset reported 120,400 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. M&R reported 300 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker invested in 0.01% or 840 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Public Ltd Co has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 262,536 shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De accumulated 571,397 shares. New York-based Metropolitan Life Insur has invested 0% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 11,077 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lifeplan stated it has 2,515 shares. Goldman Sachs Group, a New York-based fund reported 340,837 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 35,043 shares. Ancora Advsr accumulated 326,926 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 0.01% or 2.65 million shares. Hennessy Incorporated owns 345,671 shares.

More notable recent South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Elizabethtown Gas Files Rate Case with the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities – GlobeNewswire” on April 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “South Jersey EPS misses by $0.09, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “South Jersey Industries, Inc. (SJI) CEO Michael Renna on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 11, 2019. More interesting news about South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “South Jersey Industries (SJI) Presents At AGA Financial Forum 2019 – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SJI Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Initiates 2020 Guidance – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Com (NYSE:WMB) by 625,505 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $50.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 29,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,060 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Leon Cooperman’s Top 5 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Funko, Citigroup And More – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in August – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” published on August 10, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Perfect Cruise Stock Pick for Bears – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pepsico Inc (Call) (NYSE:PEP) by 153,200 shares to 194,000 shares, valued at $23.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (Put) (NYSE:EDU) by 204,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (Put) (NASDAQ:COST).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.93 million activity. DONALD ARNOLD W also bought $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) on Tuesday, June 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 581,975 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc has 0.04% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 462,146 shares. Buckingham Capital owns 18,255 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Fdx Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Comm Bancorporation invested in 0.01% or 10,055 shares. Platinum Investment Management Limited owns 0.03% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 29,260 shares. 91,751 were reported by Macquarie Gru Ltd. Optimum Invest Advsrs holds 0.14% or 8,498 shares. Moreover, Brandywine Glob Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.29% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Kbc Group Nv holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 351,915 shares. Security Bancshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 9,471 shares. Moreover, Trustmark Commercial Bank Tru Department has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Envestnet Asset Mngmt, a Illinois-based fund reported 250,705 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 618,254 shares.