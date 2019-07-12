Walleye Trading Cut Associated Banc (ASB) Position by $972,174; Market Valuation Declined; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Has Cut Humana (HUM) Stake as Market Value Declined

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp sold 20,880 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 115,869 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.82 million, down from 136,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.56% or $7.18 during the last trading session, reaching $287.37. About 369,177 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 15.87% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.30% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – Humana Consortium Purchasing Curo for About $1.4 Billion; 19/03/2018 – LEADING PROXY ADVISORY FIRM ISS RECOMMENDS KINDRED STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” THE TRANSACTION WITH TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON & STOWE AND HUMANA INC; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln; 19/03/2018 – BRIGADE CONTINUES TO OPPOSE HUMANA BUY OF KINDRED HEALTHCARE; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Humana 1Q Consolidated Pre-Tax Net $707M; 18/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Value-Based Model for Maternity Care; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 28/03/2018 – HUMANA COMPLETES ACCELERATED SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Humana Specialty Pharmacy Wins Specialty Pharmacy Patient Choice Award; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Associated Banc Corp (ASB) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 46,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,406 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $179,000, down from 54,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Associated Banc Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.97. About 89,043 shares traded. Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has declined 18.18% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.61% the S&P500. Some Historical ASB News: 19/04/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp 1Q Net Income Available to Common Equity of $67M; 19/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME OF $210 MLN INCREASED $30 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Associated Bank recognized by Fannie Mae as STAR Performer for mortgage servicing excellence for sixth year; 21/03/2018 Associated Banc-Corp Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%; 20/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP ASB.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $29 FROM $27; 16/04/2018 – Associated Bank announces $2.4 billion Community Commitment Plan; 23/04/2018 – DJ Associated Banc-Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASB); 24/04/2018 – Associated Announces Annual Meeting Results, Dividends and Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Associated Banc-Corp To Acquire Anderson Insurance & Investment Agency, Inc; 02/04/2018 – ASSOCIATED BANC-CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $2.54 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold HUM shares while 223 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 118.52 million shares or 4.64% less from 124.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tributary Mngmt Lc, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,700 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,122 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 0.24% stake. First Midwest National Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 0.29% or 7,978 shares. Northern Trust accumulated 1.74M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Allen Llc invested in 1,003 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cambridge Inv Research Advsrs has invested 0.04% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). First Personal Svcs owns 112 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Howe And Rusling Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 53 shares. Mckinley Capital Management Limited Delaware accumulated 85,582 shares or 1.64% of the stock. Sectoral Asset Management stated it has 1,841 shares. Ballentine Prns Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM). Chemical Financial Bank accumulated 0.08% or 2,530 shares. Commonwealth Commercial Bank Of Aus reported 23,947 shares. Asset Management One accumulated 64,810 shares or 0.09% of the stock.

Analysts await Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $5.24 EPS, up 32.32% or $1.28 from last year’s $3.96 per share. HUM’s profit will be $740.02 million for 13.71 P/E if the $5.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.48 actual EPS reported by Humana Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.96% EPS growth.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68 billion and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 349,384 shares to 615,384 shares, valued at $37.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 113,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,340 shares, and has risen its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Analysts await Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. ASB’s profit will be $80.26M for 10.49 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Associated Banc-Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

