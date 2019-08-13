Walleye Trading Boosted Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Holding by $443,240; As Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) Stock Price Rose, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Boosted Position

Walleye Trading Llc increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 624.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc bought 44,324 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 51,424 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $555,000, up from 7,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/05/2018 – Rowan Adjourns Annual Meeting to Give Holders More Time to Vote; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rowan Cos Plc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDC); 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss $112.3M; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Rev $211.2M; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN 1Q LOSS PER SHR 89C, EST. LOSS 82C

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 24.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 24,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 122,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55 million, up from 98,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $137.2. About 2.92 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – SENIOR VP AGNES CHU WILL MOVE TO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL SEGMENT; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – RUPERT MURDOCH WILL SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMAN OF NEW FOX, ALONGSIDE LACHLAN MURDOCH; 30/05/2018 – Trump Knocks Disney’s Iger for `Horrible Statements’ About Him

More notable recent Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Rowan: October Fleet Status Report Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on October 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rowan Gets New Jack-Up Contract Amid Oil Price Downturn – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “MERGER ALERT â€“ ARRS, RDC and ITG: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Investigations Concerning the Sale of these Companies – GlobeNewswire” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Rowan Companies plc and Ensco plc Shareholders Approve Pending Combination – Business Wire” published on February 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rowan: New 7-Well Contract, Details On Ensco Merger Negotiations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New (NYSE:SPG) by 11,426 shares to 2,474 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Energy Transfer Lp (Put) (NYSE:ETE) by 371,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,312 shares, and cut its stake in Kansas City Southern (Put) (NYSE:KSU).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 9,485 were accumulated by Dupont. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Co has 173,104 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Retirement Of Alabama reported 165,707 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 76,351 shares. 6,833 are held by Ls Inv Advisors Llc. Mackenzie reported 2.86M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) or 110,751 shares. Castleark Mngmt owns 21,400 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com holds 0% or 126 shares in its portfolio. Robotti Robert has 241,250 shares. The Maryland-based Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Franklin reported 207,180 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Com has 13,893 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd Co invested 0.31% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Earnest Partners Limited Com holds 0.22% or 205,304 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Adv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 93,820 are held by Noesis Mangement Corp. Nottingham Advisors Inc owns 2,440 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.12% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mariner Limited Liability Co stated it has 264,933 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.82% or 919,391 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 0.38% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1.79M shares. 34,502 are owned by Spinnaker Tru. First Fincl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services owns 37,072 shares. Argi Limited Com has 8,170 shares. Management Corporation Va invested in 24,786 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Voya Invest Management Limited Liability holds 1.71 million shares.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Disney heiress â€˜lividâ€™ after speaking with workers from her familyâ€™s theme parks – MarketWatch” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Credit Suisse Upgrades Disney, Sees String Of Catalysts Ahead – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.