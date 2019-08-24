Wallace Capital Management Upped Sanofi (SNY) Position by $307,560; As Zillow Group (Z) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ancient Art LP Cut Its Holding by $2.97 Million

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 6,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The hedge fund held 186,729 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.27 million, up from 179,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $106.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $42.58. About 704,332 shares traded. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 14/03/2018 – PRICED: SANOFI EU8B 6-PART BOND SALE; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Talks with Evotec to Create R&D Platform; 30/04/2018 – Sanofi: Cemiplimab is Potential Treatment For Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS CONFIDENT IN DENGVAXIA’S SAFETY AND PROVEN POTENTIAL TO REDUCE DENGUE DISEASE BURDEN IN ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 19/04/2018 – SANOFI SAYS TO CONTINUE WORK WITH INTERNATIONAL PUBLIC HEALTH COMMUNITY AND ENDEMIC COUNTRIES; 01/05/2018 – DEAL WITH REGENERON, SANOFI COMES AFTER DRUGMAKERS CUT PRICE; 03/05/2018 – LEXICON PHARMACEUTICALS FILINGS SUBMITTED FOR SOTAGLIFLOZIN; 30/05/2018 – Ambien maker trolls Roseanne Barr: ‘Racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication’; 24/04/2018 – Longtime Sanofi R&D chief Elias Zerhouni is on his way out, handing the research reins to Roche vet John Reed $SNY; 15/04/2018 – BC Partners, Advent Are Said to Vie for Sanofi’s Generics Unit

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 87,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 1.36M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.56 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $34.51. About 1.13 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Amazon’s HQ2 Would Spur the Biggest Rent Hikes in Nashville and Denver; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 21/03/2018 – Zillow at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 30/05/2018 – Zillow CEO defends Facebook: Facebook executives ‘really have taken this to heart’; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Stay as Chief Legal Officer Through End of 2018; 12/04/2018 – Zillow Launches Home-Flipping Program in Phoenix and Las Vegas

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48M and $549.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 50,000 shares to 2.59 million shares, valued at $88.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 8,760 shares to 380,970 shares, valued at $76.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conduent Inc by 38,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.05M shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.