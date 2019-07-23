Wallace Capital Management Upped General Mls (GIS) Stake; Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Position in Salesforce.Com (CRM) Lifted by $2.77 Million as Market Value Declined

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 51.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company bought 17,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 51,262 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, up from 33,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $157.7. About 2.84 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 08/03/2018 – Sephora Selects Salesforce to Power Digital Shopping Experiences in Europe; 21/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Salesforce Bets $6.5 Billion on the API Economy; 12/03/2018 – Dropbox sets valuation as high as $8 billion; Announces private placement by Salesforce ahead of IPO; 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner-; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: REPRESENTS 36% PREMIUM OVER MULESOFT’S CLOSE PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Q&A: Salesforce’s Keith Block Is Still Cautious About AI; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce added a new section to its annual report to stress its environmental, social, and governance activities

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 254,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17 million, up from 234,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.46. About 2.21 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 23.23% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 08/03/2018 – Cascadian Farm invests in soil health research across organic oat supply chain with Grain Millers; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL SIX-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Blue Buffalo Deal Remains Subject to Other Conditions; 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Had Seen 3%-4% Increase in FY Constant-Currency Adjusted Diluted EPS; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM) by 6,537 shares to 1,237 shares, valued at $106,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ctrip.Com International Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 35,226 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95 shares, and cut its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 21 insider sales for $21.91 million activity. $1.36 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares were sold by Hawkins Mark J. Weaver Amy E sold $857,751 worth of stock or 5,325 shares. $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. On Thursday, January 31 Roos John Victor sold $16,971 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 114 shares. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider Benioff Marc sold $1.62M. Another trade for 200 shares valued at $32,216 was made by Conway Craig on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 27,320 shares to 207,454 shares, valued at $24.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc by 2,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,166 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp.