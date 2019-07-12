Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Unilever N V (UN) Stake by $326,192; Stock Price Rose; Litespeed Management Boosted Its Holding in Papa Johns Int’l (PZZA) by $301,600

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 146,769 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY OPER PROFIT 12.9B NAIRA; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: EU MIGRATION TO U.K. POST-BREXIT ‘SERIOUS ISSUE’; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS

Litespeed Management Llc increased its stake in Papa Johns Int’l Inc (PZZA) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Litespeed Management Llc bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.33 million, up from 189,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Litespeed Management Llc who had been investing in Papa Johns Int’l Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $46.45. About 65,833 shares traded. Papa John's International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) has declined 1.40% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PZZA News: 03/05/2018 – American Century Companies Inc. Exits Position in Papa John’s; 26/04/2018 – Papa John’s: Interim CFO Steve Coke Will Continue to Serve as VP Investor Relations and Strategy; 19/04/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC PZZA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 03/04/2018 – Papa John’s Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Papa John’s 1Q Rev $427.4M; 27/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Papa John’s, The New York Times; 08/05/2018 – PAPA JOHN’S INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL COMPARABLE SALES INCREASES OF 0.3%; 28/03/2018 – Papa John’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 16/05/2018 – Papa John’s International Reaches Milestone with 50th Restaurant Opening in Turkey; 06/03/2018 – Papa John’s takes another NFL hit: Peyton Manning

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares to 254,419 shares, valued at $13.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,555 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.