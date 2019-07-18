Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Its Position in Unilever N V (UN) by $326,192; As Equus Total Return (EQS) Shares Declined, Bulldog Investors Has Cut Its Holding

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $61.08. About 787,843 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Is Said to Favor Dutch Base Over U.K. in Blow to May; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 19/04/2018 – Unilever’s Polman just cannot win, even if his shareholders can; 19/04/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Earnings Solid, But Investors Focus on Pricing

Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Equus Total Return Inc (EQS) by 63.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 303,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.18% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 172,477 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $330,000, down from 476,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Equus Total Return Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.0117 during the last trading session, reaching $1.6583. About 102 shares traded. Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) has declined 27.69% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EQS News: 04/04/2018 – Equus CEO Daniel DiLella Appointed Chairperson of the Semiquincentennial Commission for the United States of America; 17/04/2018 – Equus Announces 2017 Year-End Net Asset Value; 02/04/2018 EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K WITH THE U.S. SEC; 15/05/2018 – EQUUS TOTAL RETURN INC – NET ASSET VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED TO $3.20 AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 FROM $3.18 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – Equus Announces First Quarter Net Asset Value; 23/05/2018 – Equus Shareholders Grant New Authorization to Withdraw BDC Election

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 2 investors sold EQS shares while 3 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.71 million shares or 3.52% less from 1.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ancora Advisors Ltd Llc invested in 895,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0% or 34,529 shares. West Family Invs reported 243,803 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada owns 52,329 shares. Susquehanna Int Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Tower Research Capital Ltd Com (Trc) reported 2,082 shares. Bulldog Limited Liability Co reported 0.15% in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Wynnefield Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS) for 71,304 shares. Shufro Rose Communication Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equus Total Return, Inc. (NYSE:EQS). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Company owns 92,659 shares. Kazazian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,286 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Landscape Capital Limited Liability Company holds 67,154 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Llc reported 20,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Bulldog Investors Llc, which manages about $594.55M and $225.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Debt Stat by 88,906 shares to 183,638 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp Com Cl A by 309,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,313 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies (JQC).

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $13.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 20,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 254,419 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

