Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) by $1.60 Million; Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Trimmed Ehealth (EHTH) Holding by $558,000; Market Value Rose

Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 30,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87 million, down from 39,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co Inc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $86.15. About 669,737 shares traded or 24.85% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25M, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $18.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1059.66. About 22,992 shares traded or 57.73% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 6.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS DEAL VALUES NSM AT ABOUT $388M; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 8,794 shares to 279,520 shares, valued at $15.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48M shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru Company reported 420 shares stake. 10 were accumulated by Cordasco Finance. Vanguard Gp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 100 shares. Smithfield owns 226 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 2,907 shares. Bessemer Group, New Jersey-based fund reported 12 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 1,674 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). 95 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Oppenheimer & holds 225 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Brandywine Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 14,290 shares. Fiduciary Wi reported 119,390 shares stake. 33,000 are held by Capital Ww. 2,589 are held by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments Com has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Us State Bank De accumulated 0% or 36 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 12,455 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gagnon Ltd Liability Com reported 6,115 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fincl Inc has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pinebridge Invests Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Orbimed Advisors holds 1.18M shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 14,002 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Communications reported 1.34% stake. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 233,100 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp holds 0.5% or 38,362 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pura Vida Investments Ltd invested in 0.62% or 30,000 shares.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

