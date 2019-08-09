Wallace Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) as Stock Value Rose; As Home Depot (HD) Share Value Rose, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Trimmed by $1.18 Million Its Stake

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 124,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83M, down from 130,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $210.89. About 1.97M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets; 16/05/2018 – Home Depot Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25M, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $13.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1099.1. About 11,982 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 08/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 32,850 shares to 492,200 shares, valued at $7.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.06 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Retail Stocks to Buy That Are Getting It Done – Investorplace.com” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Why Home Depot Stock Isnâ€™t Worth Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $459,223 activity.

More notable recent White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Frank Bazos To Join White Mountains As Executive Vice President And Head Of M&A – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Stocks Warren Buffett Would Love – Yahoo Finance” on February 27, 2019. More interesting news about White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “5 Companies Outperforming the Market – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares to 425,555 shares, valued at $20.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

