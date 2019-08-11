Wallace Capital Management Stake in White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Has Lowered by $1.60 Million; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Lifted Position in 21Vianet Group (VNET)

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 1,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 81,312 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.25M, down from 83,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $1093.91. About 17,507 shares traded or 8.11% up from the average. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TRANSACTION VALUES NSM AT APPROXIMATELY $388 MLN; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group Inc (VNET) by 119.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd bought 895,841 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.91% . The institutional investor held 1.64 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.04M, up from 746,662 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in 21Vianet Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.07. About 95,232 shares traded. 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) has declined 22.69% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.69% the S&P500. Some Historical VNET News: 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2Q Rev CNY810M-CNY830M; 12/04/2018 – 21Vianet: Shiqi Wang to Continue to Serve as CEO; 15/05/2018 – 21Vianet Group Adds Yao Li to the Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Loss $4.14/AD; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet Sees 2018 Revm RMB3.25B-RMB3.35; 17/05/2018 – 21Vianet 1Q EPS 1c; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Adjuseted Net 1c/AD; 12/04/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP INC – SHIQI WANG WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS CEO OF COMPANY; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 12/03/2018 – 21Vianet 4Q Rev RMB765.8M, or About $117.7

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold WTM shares while 65 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 1.71% more from 2.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Com Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 672 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Llc holds 1 shares. Moreover, Wms Prns Limited Company has 0.17% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 719 shares. Argent Trust invested in 420 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Country Club Na holds 0.03% or 252 shares. Captrust, North Carolina-based fund reported 147 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corporation has invested 0% in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd, New York-based fund reported 619 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 5,387 shares. Brandes Invest Partners Limited Partnership stated it has 1,063 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Co stated it has 236 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 3,011 shares. 605 are owned by Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 418 shares. Creative Planning holds 1,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

